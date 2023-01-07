Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make steady progress in his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday’s game at Paycor Stadium, and the positive news is an invitation for us to talk about football again. Here is my Prediction for the Bengals’ regular-season finale:

NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (10-6), 1 p.m., Sunday, CBS

For Bengals fans, the refocus on football should be a nice outlet after a stressful week. Instead, Cincinnati supporters are frustrated with the NFL − and rightfully so.

The NFL decided not to resume the Bengals-Bills game. OK, fine. But the NFL proceeded to somehow punish the Bengals for the decision by changing its rules on playoff tiebreakers.

It’s Outrageous that the AFC North Champion Bengals − the hottest team in the conference − could end up going on the road in the first round of the Playoffs if they lose to Baltimore. Even more infuriating is the decision would be made by a coin flip. Changing rules during the season is a bad precedent, raising serious questions about fairness in a league that claims to be all about parity.

Come Sunday around 4 pm, however, it’ll be a moot point. The Bengals aren’t losing to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens. I don’t think the Bengals would lose this game even if Baltimore had its star quarterback, who’s been sidelined for a month with a knee injury.

The Bengals have too much on the line and plenty of motivating factors.

They’ve rallied around Hamlin, and the Bengals will feel a sense of wanting to win for the Bills defensive back as he continues to recover a few miles away at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bengals will be ready to perform for their fans, who’ve shown an incredible outpouring of love and support for Hamlin.

The Bengals will use the NFL’s slight to their advantage. They have a way of turning slights and criticism into their advantage. They’re riding a seven-game winning streak after doubters questioned at midseason whether last year’s Super Bowl run was a fluke.

If all that isn’t enough, the Bengals will be looking to avenge a two-point loss to the AFC North Rival Ravens in October.

Forget the coin flip to determine the Bengals’ first-round playoff site. A win ensures them a home playoff game, and the Bengals will be back at Paycor Stadium next weekend to open the postseason.

Prediction: Bengals win, 24-10

Last week: No contest between Cincinnati and Buffalo.

My season record: 12-3