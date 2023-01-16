Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) and Baltimore Ravens (10-7) clashing at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats
- The Bengals score 7.6 more points per game (26.1) than the Ravens Surrender (18.5).
- The Bengals collect 360.5 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Ravens give up per contest.
- The Bengals have 18 giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 25 takeaways.
- The Ravens rack up just 0.5 more points per game (20.6) than the Bengals Surrender (20.1).
- The Ravens rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (338.8) than the Bengals give up per Matchup (335.7).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, three fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (24).
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has posted 4,475 passing yards (279.7 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (414-for-606) while firing 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 257 rushing yards via 75 carries and five rushing touchdowns.
- Joe Mixon has racked up a team-best 814 yards (58.1 YPG) and scored seven touchdowns. He also averages 31.5 receiving yards, catching 60 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- Ja’Marr Chase has 87 catches (on 134 targets) and leads the team with 1,046 receiving yards (87.2 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 6.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
- Logan Wilson’s 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception mean he’s the team’s leading tackler.
- Vonn Bell has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 77 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.
Bengals: OG Alex Cappa: Out (Ankle), WR Tee Higgins: Unknown (Illness), CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Unknown (Groin)
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards while completing 62.3% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (186.8 yards per game). He also has 112 carries for 764 yards and three touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has been targeted 113 times and has 73 catches, leading his team with 847 yards (56.5 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Justin Houston has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 7.0 TFL, 21 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- Marcus Williams has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson: Out (Knee), RB Gus Edwards: Unknown (Concussion), QB Tyler Huntley: Questionable (Shoulder), CB Marcus Peters: Unknown (Calf), DB Brandon Stephens: Out (Illness), OT Ronnie Stanley: Unknown (Rest), OG Ben Powers: Unknown (Rest), CB Marlon Humphrey: Unknown (Shoulder), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul: Unknown (Rest), LS Chase Hansen: Unknown (Illness), OL Trystan Colon-Castillo: Out ( Illness), OLB Justin Houston: Unknown (Rest), DE Calais Campbell: Unknown (Rest)
Bengals vs. Ravens Stats
|Bengals
|Ravens
|
Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
360.5 (15)
|
338.8 (16)
|
Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
335.7 (7)
|
324.3 (10)
|
Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
95.5 (29)
|
160.0 (2)
|
Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
265.0 (5)
|
178.8 (28)
|
Turnovers (Rank)
|
18 (4)
|
21 (8)
|
Takeaways (Rank)
|
24 (11)
|
25 (8)
.