Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) and Baltimore Ravens (10-7) clashing at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats

The Bengals score 7.6 more points per game (26.1) than the Ravens Surrender (18.5).

The Bengals collect 360.5 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Ravens give up per contest.

The Bengals have 18 giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 25 takeaways.

The Ravens rack up just 0.5 more points per game (20.6) than the Bengals Surrender (20.1).

The Ravens rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (338.8) than the Bengals give up per Matchup (335.7).

The Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, three fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (24).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has posted 4,475 passing yards (279.7 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (414-for-606) while firing 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 257 rushing yards via 75 carries and five rushing touchdowns.

Joe Mixon has racked up a team-best 814 yards (58.1 YPG) and scored seven touchdowns. He also averages 31.5 receiving yards, catching 60 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja’Marr Chase has 87 catches (on 134 targets) and leads the team with 1,046 receiving yards (87.2 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 6.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Logan Wilson’s 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception mean he’s the team’s leading tackler.

Vonn Bell has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 77 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Bengals: OG Alex Cappa: Out (Ankle), WR Tee Higgins: Unknown (Illness), CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Unknown (Groin)

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards while completing 62.3% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (186.8 yards per game). He also has 112 carries for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

Mark Andrews has been targeted 113 times and has 73 catches, leading his team with 847 yards (56.5 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Justin Houston has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 7.0 TFL, 21 tackles, and one interception.

Over the current campaign, Roquan Smith has totaled 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Marcus Williams has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson: Out (Knee), RB Gus Edwards: Unknown (Concussion), QB Tyler Huntley: Questionable (Shoulder), CB Marcus Peters: Unknown (Calf), DB Brandon Stephens: Out (Illness), OT Ronnie Stanley: Unknown (Rest), OG Ben Powers: Unknown (Rest), CB Marlon Humphrey: Unknown (Shoulder), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul: Unknown (Rest), LS Chase Hansen: Unknown (Illness), OL Trystan Colon-Castillo: Out ( Illness), OLB Justin Houston: Unknown (Rest), DE Calais Campbell: Unknown (Rest)

Bengals vs. Ravens Stats