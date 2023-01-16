Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) and Baltimore Ravens (10-7) clashing at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats

  • The Bengals score 7.6 more points per game (26.1) than the Ravens Surrender (18.5).
  • The Bengals collect 360.5 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Ravens give up per contest.
  • The Bengals have 18 giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 25 takeaways.
  • The Ravens rack up just 0.5 more points per game (20.6) than the Bengals Surrender (20.1).
  • The Ravens rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (338.8) than the Bengals give up per Matchup (335.7).
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, three fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (24).

