Cincinnati Bengals Safeties Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell Make NFL Network’s Top-51 Free Agents

CINCINNATI — NFL free agency is months away, but the major rankings are starting to trickle out.

NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal released his list recently and had two Bengal safeties on it: Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

Both players are having solid contract seasons, with Bates (71.4 PFF grade) checking in at No. 11 and Bell (63.7 PFF grade) at No. 43.

“Bates, playing on the franchise tag, is likely out of Cincinnati after the Bengals drafted his replacement (Daxton Hill) in Round 1 last year,” Rosenthal wrote. “Bates might have greater value to a team that plays more single-high safety, although there are fewer of those teams every year.”

Bates has tallied 63 tackles, tied a career-high with 3 INTs, and added 7 pass breakups this season. He’s returned to his ball-hawking form and can set a new interception career-high over the final two weeks.

Bell did set a career-high with 4 INTs so far in the 2022 season, to go with 7 PBUs and 73 tackles.

“A terrific free-agent signing by the Bengals three years ago, Bell is a tight end stopper,” Rosenthal wrote.

A return from Bates next season would be a surprise, but Bell could very easily sign a second deal in Cincinnati. All those chips will start falling in March.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:30 pm ET. The game airs on ESPN/ABC and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

