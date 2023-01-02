Cincinnati Bengals Safeties Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell Make NFL Network’s Top-51 Free Agents

CINCINNATI — NFL free agency is months away, but the major rankings are starting to trickle out.

NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal released his list recently and had two Bengal safeties on it: Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

Both players are having solid contract seasons, with Bates (71.4 PFF grade) checking in at No. 11 and Bell (63.7 PFF grade) at No. 43.

“Bates, playing on the franchise tag, is likely out of Cincinnati after the Bengals drafted his replacement (Daxton Hill) in Round 1 last year,” Rosenthal wrote. “Bates might have greater value to a team that plays more single-high safety, although there are fewer of those teams every year.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button