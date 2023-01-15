Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Not Using NFL’s ‘Coin Toss’ Playoff Changes As Extra Motivation

CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn’t like the NFL’s playoff rule changes ahead of their Week 18 Matchup with the Ravens.

Despite voicing their displeasure, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dismissed the idea that he’s using it as motivation in an interview with Maria Taylor of NBC Sports.

“Well, not really,” Burrow said when asked if the changes add a chip going into the postseason. “It is what it is. If you need more motivation going into the playoffs, I think something’s wrong with you. You definitely think about it, but I wouldn’t say it adds anything.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button