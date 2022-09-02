Cincinnati Bengals prop bets for the 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the start of the 2022 NFL season, where they’ll be looking to avoid the Super Bowl Curse and make another run at a title.

Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals are looking to build on what was a strong 2021 campaign. It certainly helps that they’re welcoming back most of their Super Bowl roster, with the exception of some notable new faces along the Offensive line, tight end and the Rookie class.

With all that in mind, Bengals Wire presents 10 proposition bets ahead of the 2022 NFL season:

Over/Under: How many games will the Bengals win in ’22-23?



Who will win the AFC North next season?



The Super Bowl Curse? How far will the Bengals go next year?



Will Joe Burrow win his first MVP in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 11.5 Mixon’s total TDs in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 1,349.5 Ja’Marr Chase rec yards in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 1,199.5 Tee Higgins receiving yards in ’22-23?



Will Chase, Higgins, and Boyd all have 1,000+ yards in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 13.5 Hendrickson sacks in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 3.5 Daxton Hill INTs as a rookie?

