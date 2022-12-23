Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Receive Award Votes In Latest NFL Executive Survey

CINCINNATI — NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has released his annual Awards survey from 26 league executives, and the Bengals popped up.

Starting with MVP, Joe Burrow received one vote, while Patrick Mahomes (16 votes) and Jalen Hurts (6.5 votes) cleaned up.

“Why not? He’s the best quarterback in the league,” an AFC executive said in the piece. “Hurts is having a great year. [But Mahomes] has got 35 touchdowns [passes]. They win. They’ve got a lot of weapons, but he’s just so different.”

