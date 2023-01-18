Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Divisional Round prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 22

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 22

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4), Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

The Bills didn’t exactly lose their swagger, but something is missing.

Last year’s team ripped through New England in the Wild Card round with ease. Last year’s team knew down to its core that it was one coin flip away from probably winning the Super Bowl.

The earlier version of this year’s team ended the Rams’ season in Week 1. It had the stuff to walk into Arrowhead and come away with a win. It lost, but even when it did it put up well over 400 yards, or it blew it on its own with turnovers.

Oh sure, the Bills are on an eight-game winning streak, but Miami was the only playoff team of the bunch. In fact, Kansas City, Baltimore, and Miami twice. That accounts for all of the wins among the 14 against playoff teams.

And all four of those wins were fights, including last week against the Dolphin third string quarterback.

Okay, fine, so Cincinnati needed the Fumble in the Jungle – and a gift of a non-call on what appeared to be a clip – and an inch or so on a final Desperation pass to Survive Baltimore, but now it’s in a position it seems to relish – the underdog.

This is likely going to be a firefight. All it might take is the slightest mistake to tip the scales, and Buffalo appears happy to provide it.

What’s the problem with that lost Bills mojo? Turnovers.

Easy wins have become a whole lot harder with lots and lots and lots of giveaways, turning it over multiple times in nine games and only going mistake-free three times.

On the flip side, the Bengals have been relatively careful with the ball. They were a disaster in the opener with five giveaways in the loss to Pittsburgh, but they only gave it away 14 times since and had only two more multi-giveaway games.

– Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

– Bengals at Bills Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

The Cincinnati secondary is going to have problems.

Buffalo’s issues are self-inflicted. It’s this simple – don’t turn the ball over more than once, go to the AFC Championship. But Josh Allen and the offense will likely give it up multiple times, so they have to make up for it by bombing away.

The Bengal offense got hit hard by Anthony Brown and Tyler Huntley over the last two weeks, and that Ravens offense didn’t exactly have a slew of Hall of Fame receivers flying down the field.

The pass defense hasn’t been totally destroyed – Tom Brady is the Lone 300-yard passer against the Bengals, and he had to throw it 44 times to get there – but Allen should be able to keep things moving.

Buffalo’s defense is terrific on third downs. Cincinnati’s isn’t.

That, and the D usually makes up for the O’s Mistakes with takeaways and key plays.

The Bizarre – and miraculous – loss to the Vikings came on a slew of crazy plays and moments, but that was the only time the Bills lost when coming up with multiple takeaways. It lost the close Week 3 battle with Miami when it didn’t generate a turnover, and being -1 against the Jets mattered.

– Bengals at Bills Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going To Win Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills AFC Divisional Round

This is the game everyone has been waiting for.

Before the Damar Hamlin nightmare, the Week 17 game looked like it was on track to be a back-and-forth firefight with each side headed for the 30s. This one might be a bit tighter and not quite as crazy, but as soon as the scoring starts, look out.

The Bills might have more offense – they’re about three plays away from being unbeaten – the home crowd will be next-level insane, and the inspiration coming from Hamlin will certainly matter. But Cincinnati is playing better.

The Bengals will make fewer mistakes, Joe Burrow will be a wee bit sharper, and …

The Buffalo pass rush will come up with that one big stop late.

Cincinnati will overcome the injuries on the Offensive line for most of the game, but as mentioned before, this will come down to who blinks and makes that one big mistake. Not being able to protect Burrow well enough will overcome the multiple Buffalo giveaways.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills AFC Divisional Round Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Buffalo 27, Cincinnati 24

Line: Buffalo -4.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Must See Rating: 5

