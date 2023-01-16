Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right guard Alex Cappa is officially inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens.

The Veteran suffered an ankle injury last week. Max Scharping will start in his place.

Chris Evans, Jalen Davis, Devin Asiasi, Jeff Gunter, Keandre Jones and Raymond Johnson III are also inactive.

