Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Bengals Are The NFL’s Hottest Team

The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They’ve won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

We’re Going Streaking…

Five in a row and seven out of eight is no small task. Of the teams faced over that span, however, only two have a winning record. That’s not Cincinnati’s fault, you can only beat the teams across the field from you, but is it making this streak somewhat inflated?

