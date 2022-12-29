Cincinnati Bearcats Edge Rusher Jabari Taylor Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — UC edge rusher Jabari Taylor is headed for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My teammates from day one to today, I can’t express the love and support I have for y’all,” Taylor wrote in his goodbye. “For those who have come and gone, and those here now, if it wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t have become the player I am. We made history – don’t forget it. For all of those I have met along the way, you’ve affected me in ways you don’t know and for the better. I can’t thank SASS or the training room staff enough for the constant help and support.

“With that being said, heading into this next chapter of my life, I want to leave no stone unturned. I’m shooting my shot and declaring for the NFL Draft.”

The Bearcats’ defensive stalwart could come back for one final year of Eligibility but is ready to move on to the next stage of his life.

He finishes his career with 109 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries. This season Taylor had a banner campaign that included a touchdown against Kennesaw State to go with a career-best 36 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

The fifth-year player appeared in every game for the Bearcats from 2019-21 before suffering a midseason injury this year.

The Consensus 2023 big board does not have him ranked among the top 674 players. Taylor is the 10th Bearcat to turn pro since the end of the 2022 season.

