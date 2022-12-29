Cincinnati Bearcats Edge Rusher Jabari Taylor Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — UC edge rusher Jabari Taylor is headed for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My teammates from day one to today, I can’t express the love and support I have for y’all,” Taylor wrote in his goodbye. “For those who have come and gone, and those here now, if it wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t have become the player I am. We made history – don’t forget it. For all of those I have met along the way, you’ve affected me in ways you don’t know and for the better. I can’t thank SASS or the training room staff enough for the constant help and support.

