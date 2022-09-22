Cincinnati basketball set to host 4-star visitors Arrinten Page, Jizzle James

CINCINNATI — A busy, star-studded run on the recruiting front continues for Wes Miller and the Cincinnati men’s basketball team this weekend with a pair of high-profile official visits.

Arrinten Page and Edgerr “Jizzle” James Jr., both four-star prospects in the 2023 class, are expected to be on campus starting Saturday as Miller and his staff look to make a splash ahead of the program joining the Big 12 next summer.

Page is an athletic, 6-foot-9, 225-pound post player from Atlanta’s Wheeler High, where he is teammates with five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, another priority recruit for the Bearcats. Graded as a Consensus four-star and top-60 prospect in the 2023 class, Page is plenty familiar with Cincinnati by now. He made a previous official visit to UC in late May and recently included the Bearcats in his list of four college finalists, alongside USC, Miami and Indiana. Page is scheduled to make another visit to USC as well next week.

Miller and all three of his bench assistants — Mike Roberts, Andre Morgan and Chad Dollar — have been involved in Page’s recruitment, including Cincinnati making an in-home visit to see Page on Sept. 9, the first day of the open contact period. Miller also traveled to Atlanta to see Page and Collier on Wednesday of this week, as first reported by BearcatJournal.

“They made him a priority.