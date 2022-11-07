CIF State girls volleyball Championship brackets: Unbeaten powers Cathedral Catholic, Saint Francis on Open Collision course

It doesn’t get much better than this on the volleyball court.

Two unbeaten squads — Cathedral Catholic-San Diego from the South and Saint Francis-Mountain from the North — are the top seeds in CIF Open Division brackets it was just announced Sunday.

Cathedral Catholic (38-0), which hasn’t lost a game all season, is coming off a sweep of Torrey Pines in the San Diego Section finals. SEE COVERAGE

The Dons, who open their eight-team regional bracket Wednesday against Lakewood, have plenty of competition including Southern Section Open Champion Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, which upset Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach in Saturday’s section title match.SEE COVERAGE | PHOTOS | VIDEO

