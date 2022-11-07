CIF State girls volleyball Championship brackets: Unbeaten powers Cathedral Catholic, Saint Francis on Open Collision course

It doesn’t get much better than this on the volleyball court.

Two unbeaten squads — Cathedral Catholic-San Diego from the South and Saint Francis-Mountain from the North — are the top seeds in CIF Open Division brackets it was just announced Sunday.

Cathedral Catholic (38-0), which hasn't lost a game all season, is coming off a sweep of Torrey Pines in the San Diego Section finals.

The Dons, who open their eight-team regional bracket Wednesday against Lakewood, have plenty of competition including Southern Section Open Champion Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, which upset Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach in Saturday's section title match.

Sierra Canyon opens Open play against Defending national and state Champion Marymount-Los Angeles, while Mira Costa hosts Newport Harbor.

From the North, Saint Francis had to defeat West Catholic Athletic League Rival Archbishop Mitty for the fourth time this season, fighting back from behind to win, 25-21, 12-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10.

Saint Francis' starting libero Whitney Wallace played against her father Jon, who coaches Mitty.

Saint Francis opens with St. Francis-Sacramento in an opening North Regional match, while Mitty, the second seed, hosts Monte Vista-Danville, from the North Coast Section.

Monte Vista lost in the NCS semifinals to Foothill-Pleasanton, which was swept by San Ramon Valley-Danville in the section finals. San Ramon Valley begins Open Division regional play at home against Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton.