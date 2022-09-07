CIF-SS girls volleyball polls, Sept. 6—Orange County Register
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The CIF-SS girls volleyball polls, released Tuesday, Sept. 6
CIF-SS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL POLLS
(Selected by the CIF-SS Girls Volleyball Advisory Committee)
DIVISION 1 & 2
1 Mira Costa
2 Redondo Union
3 Sierra Canyon
4 Marymount
5 Mater Dei
6 Huntington Beach
7 Lakewood
8 Palos Verdes
9 San Clemente
10 Vista Murrieta
11 Harvard-Westlake
12 Aliso Niguel
13 Laguna Beach
14 Santa Margarita
15 Cypress
16 JSerra
DIVISION 3
1 Alemany
2 Chino Hills
3 Corona del Mar
4 Chaminade
5 South Pasadena
6 Oaks Christian
7 Long Beach Wilson
8 Millikan
9 Glendora
10 Bonita
Others: Dana Hills, El Segundo, Culver City, Serrano, Torrance, Arcadia, Hart
DIVISION 4
1 Saugus
2 Royal
3 Schurr
4 Crean Lutheran
5 Pasadena Poly
6 Viewpoint
7 Capistrano Valley
8 Oxnard
9 Downey
10 Santa Barbara
Others: South Hills, Oak Hills
DIVISION 5
1 Quartz Hill
2 Buckley
3 Canyon/Anaheim
4 Mary Star of the Sea
5 Monrovia
6 Crescenta Valley
7 El Modena
8 Capistrano Valley Christian
9 Valencia/Valencia
10 Kennedy
Others: Cerritos, Providence
DIVISION 6
1 Rowland
2 Sacred Heart
3 Riverside Poly
4 The Paraclete
5 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
6 Rancho Christian
7 Santa Clarita Christian
8 Fullerton
9 Corona
10 Arrowhead Christian
Others: Barstow, Brentwood, Calvary Chapel, Cate, Costa Mesa, Covina, Crossroads, Hillcrest, Indio, Oxford Academy, St. Bonaventure, St. Monica Catholic, Temescal Canyon
DIVISION 7
1 West Valley
2 Pacifica Christian/OC
3 Coachella Valley
4 Santa Fe
5 San Jacinto
6 Highland
7 Tarbut V’Torah
8 Arlington
9 Adelanto
10 Nordhoff
Others: Estancia, Garden Grove, Big Bear, Avalon
DIVISION 8
1 United Christian Academy
2 Coast Union
3 Pacifica Christian/SM
4 Southlands Christian
5 Lakeside/Lake Elsinore
6 Vista del Lago/MV
7 Basset
8 San Gabriel Academy
9 Azusa
10 Loara
Others: Western, Temecula Prep, Santa Clara, Beacon Hill, Malibu, Saddleback
DIVISION 9
1 Excelsior Charter Academy
2 Chaffey
3 Academy of Academic Excellence
4 University Prep
5 Academy of Careers & Exploration
6 Faith Baptist
7 Marshall
8 California School for the Deaf/Riverside
9 Pilibos
10 La Sierra Academy
Others: Firebaugh, Samueli Academy, Ganesha, Carey, Acaciawood Academy, Redlands Adventist Academy