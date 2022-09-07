CIF-SS girls volleyball polls, Sept. 6—Orange County Register

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

The CIF-SS girls volleyball polls, released Tuesday, Sept. 6

CIF-SS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL POLLS

(Selected by the CIF-SS Girls Volleyball Advisory Committee)

DIVISION 1 & 2

1 Mira Costa

2 Redondo Union

3 Sierra Canyon

4 Marymount

5 Mater Dei

6 Huntington Beach

7 Lakewood

8 Palos Verdes

9 San Clemente

10 Vista Murrieta

11 Harvard-Westlake

12 Aliso Niguel

13 Laguna Beach

14 Santa Margarita

15 Cypress

16 JSerra

DIVISION 3

1 Alemany

2 Chino Hills

3 Corona del Mar

4 Chaminade

5 South Pasadena

6 Oaks Christian

7 Long Beach Wilson

8 Millikan

9 Glendora

10 Bonita

Others: Dana Hills, El Segundo, Culver City, Serrano, Torrance, Arcadia, Hart

DIVISION 4

1 Saugus

2 Royal

3 Schurr

4 Crean Lutheran

5 Pasadena Poly

6 Viewpoint

7 Capistrano Valley

8 Oxnard

9 Downey

10 Santa Barbara

Others: South Hills, Oak Hills

DIVISION 5

1 Quartz Hill

2 Buckley

3 Canyon/Anaheim

4 Mary Star of the Sea

5 Monrovia

6 Crescenta Valley

7 El Modena

8 Capistrano Valley Christian

9 Valencia/Valencia

10 Kennedy

Others: Cerritos, Providence

DIVISION 6

1 Rowland

2 Sacred Heart

3 Riverside Poly

4 The Paraclete

5 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

6 Rancho Christian

7 Santa Clarita Christian

8 Fullerton

9 Corona

10 Arrowhead Christian

Others: Barstow, Brentwood, Calvary Chapel, Cate, Costa Mesa, Covina, Crossroads, Hillcrest, Indio, Oxford Academy, St. Bonaventure, St. Monica Catholic, Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 7

1 West Valley

2 Pacifica Christian/OC

3 Coachella Valley

4 Santa Fe

5 San Jacinto

6 Highland

7 Tarbut V’Torah

8 Arlington

9 Adelanto

10 Nordhoff

Others: Estancia, Garden Grove, Big Bear, Avalon

DIVISION 8

1 United Christian Academy

2 Coast Union

3 Pacifica Christian/SM

4 Southlands Christian

5 Lakeside/Lake Elsinore

6 Vista del Lago/MV

7 Basset

8 San Gabriel Academy

9 Azusa

10 Loara

Others: Western, Temecula Prep, Santa Clara, Beacon Hill, Malibu, Saddleback

DIVISION 9

1 Excelsior Charter Academy

2 Chaffey

3 Academy of Academic Excellence

4 University Prep

5 Academy of Careers & Exploration

6 Faith Baptist

7 Marshall

8 California School for the Deaf/Riverside

9 Pilibos

10 La Sierra Academy

Others: Firebaugh, Samueli Academy, Ganesha, Carey, Acaciawood Academy, Redlands Adventist Academy