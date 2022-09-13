CIF-SS girls volleyball polls, Sept. 12—Orange County Register

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

The CIF-SS girls volleyball polls, released Monday, Sept. 12

CIF-SS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL POLLS

(Selected by the CIF-SS Girls Volleyball Advisory Committee)

DIVISION 1 & 2

1 Mira Costa

2 Marymount

3 Sierra Canyon

4 Redondo Union

5 Mater Dei

6 Huntington Beach

7 Lakewood

8 San Clemente

9 Palos Verdes

10 Vista Murrieta

11 Harvard-Westlake

12 Beckman

13 Aliso Niguel

14 JSerra

15 Cypress

16 Laguna Beach

DIVISION 3

1 Alemany

2 Chino Hills

3 Corona del Mar

4 Chaminade

5 South Pasadena

6 Oaks Christian

7 Long Beach Wilson

8 Millikan

9 Glendora

10 Bonita

Others: Dana Hills, El Segundo, Culver City, Serrano, Torrance, Arcadia, Hart

DIVISION 4

1 Saugus

2 Schurr

3 Royal

4 Roosevelt

5 Capistrano Valley

6 Crean Lutheran

7 Pasadena Poly

8 Oxnard

9 Santa Barbara

10 La Serna

Others: South Hills, Oak Hills

DIVISION 5

1 Canyon/Anaheim

2 Monrovia

3 Crescenta Valley

4 Quartz Hill

5 Valencia/Valencia

6 El Modena

7 Buckley

8 The Archer School for Girls

9 Capistrano Valley Christian

10 Louisville

Others: Bishop Diego, Cerritos, Immaculate Heart, Kennedy, Providence, Rio Hondo

DIVISION 6

1 Rowland

2 Sacred Heart

3 Riverside Poly

4 The Paraclete

5 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

6 Rancho Christian

7 Santa Clarita Christian

8 Fullerton

9 Corona

10 Arrowheads

Others: Barstow, Brentwood, Calvary Chapel, Cate, Costa Mesa, Covina, Crossroads, Hillcrest/R, Indio, Oxford Academy, St. Bonaventure, St. Monica Catholic, Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 7

1 Wiseburn Da Vinci

2 Pacifica Christian/OC

3 West Valley

4 Coachella Valley

5 San Jacinto

6 Highland

7 Westminster

8 Santa Fe

9 Tarbut V’Torah

10 Estancias

Others: Nordhoff, San Gabriel, Grand Terrace, Chino, Garden Grove, Avalon, Patriot

DIVISION 8

1 Sierra Vista

2 United Christian Academy

3 Twentynine Palms

4 Montclair

5 Saddleback

6 Coast Union

7 Loara

8 Pacifica Christian/SM

9 Lakeside/Lake Elsinore

10 Southlands Christian

Others: Shandon, Azusa, Beacon Hill, Santa Clara, Temecula Prep, Western

DIVISION 9

1 Excelsior Charter Academy

2 Academy of Academic Excellence

3 University Prep

4 Chaffey

5 Academy of Careers & Exploration

6 Faith Baptist

7 Marshall

8 Pilibos

9 La Sierra Academy

10 California School for the Deaf/Riverside

Others: Firebaugh, Samueli Academy, Ganesha, Hillcrest Christian/TO, Garey, Redlands Adventist Academy