CIF-SS girls volleyball polls, Sept. 12—Orange County Register

CIF-SS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL POLLS
(Selected by the CIF-SS Girls Volleyball Advisory Committee)
DIVISION 1 & 2
1 Mira Costa
2 Marymount
3 Sierra Canyon
4 Redondo Union
5 Mater Dei
6 Huntington Beach
7 Lakewood
8 San Clemente
9 Palos Verdes
10 Vista Murrieta
11 Harvard-Westlake
12 Beckman
13 Aliso Niguel
14 JSerra
15 Cypress
16 Laguna Beach
DIVISION 3
1 Alemany
2 Chino Hills
3 Corona del Mar
4 Chaminade
5 South Pasadena
6 Oaks Christian
7 Long Beach Wilson
8 Millikan
9 Glendora
10 Bonita
Others: Dana Hills, El Segundo, Culver City, Serrano, Torrance, Arcadia, Hart
DIVISION 4
1 Saugus
2 Schurr
3 Royal
4 Roosevelt
5 Capistrano Valley
6 Crean Lutheran
7 Pasadena Poly
8 Oxnard
9 Santa Barbara
10 La Serna
Others: South Hills, Oak Hills
DIVISION 5
1 Canyon/Anaheim
2 Monrovia
3 Crescenta Valley
4 Quartz Hill
5 Valencia/Valencia
6 El Modena
7 Buckley
8 The Archer School for Girls
9 Capistrano Valley Christian
10 Louisville
Others: Bishop Diego, Cerritos, Immaculate Heart, Kennedy, Providence, Rio Hondo
DIVISION 6
1 Rowland
2 Sacred Heart
3 Riverside Poly
4 The Paraclete
5 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
6 Rancho Christian
7 Santa Clarita Christian
8 Fullerton
9 Corona
10 Arrowheads
Others: Barstow, Brentwood, Calvary Chapel, Cate, Costa Mesa, Covina, Crossroads, Hillcrest/R, Indio, Oxford Academy, St. Bonaventure, St. Monica Catholic, Temescal Canyon
DIVISION 7
1 Wiseburn Da Vinci
2 Pacifica Christian/OC
3 West Valley
4 Coachella Valley
5 San Jacinto
6 Highland
7 Westminster
8 Santa Fe
9 Tarbut V’Torah
10 Estancias
Others: Nordhoff, San Gabriel, Grand Terrace, Chino, Garden Grove, Avalon, Patriot
DIVISION 8
1 Sierra Vista
2 United Christian Academy
3 Twentynine Palms
4 Montclair
5 Saddleback
6 Coast Union
7 Loara
8 Pacifica Christian/SM
9 Lakeside/Lake Elsinore
10 Southlands Christian
Others: Shandon, Azusa, Beacon Hill, Santa Clara, Temecula Prep, Western
DIVISION 9
1 Excelsior Charter Academy
2 Academy of Academic Excellence
3 University Prep
4 Chaffey
5 Academy of Careers & Exploration
6 Faith Baptist
7 Marshall
8 Pilibos
9 La Sierra Academy
10 California School for the Deaf/Riverside
Others: Firebaugh, Samueli Academy, Ganesha, Hillcrest Christian/TO, Garey, Redlands Adventist Academy