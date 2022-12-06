CIF-SS girls soccer polls, Dec. 5—Orange County Register

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

This week’s CIF-SS high school girls soccer polls, released Monday, Dec. 5.

CIF-SS GIRLS SOCCER POLLS

(Selected by the CIF-SS Girls Soccer Committee)

DIVISION 1/2

1 Temecula Valley

2 Santiago/Corona

3 Oaks Christian

4 Millikan

5 Santa Margarita

6 Los Alamitos

7 Etiwanda

8 Villa Park

9 Redondo Union

10 Huntington Beach

11 Mater Dei

12 Woodbridge

13 Westlake

14 Mira Costa

15 Hart

16 Citrus Valley

Others: None

DIVISION 3

1 Warren

2 Moorpark

3 Esperanza

4 Corona Del Mar

5 Mission Viejo

6 Yorba Linda

7 South Hills

8 Marshall

9 Portola

T10 University

T10 Bonita

Others: El Dorado, Laguna Beach, Northwood, Brea Olinda

DIVISION 4

1 Flintridge Sacred Heart

2 Agoura

3 Beaumont

4 Rosary

5 South Pasadena

6 Gabrielino

7 Temple City

8 California

9 Don Lugo

T10 Oak Park

T10 Cerritos

Others: None

DIVISION 5

1 Walnut

2 Hemet

3 The Archer School for Girls

4 Pacifica Christian/Orange County

5 Canyon Springs

6 Covina

7 Liberty

8 North

9 Jurupa Valley

10 Thacher

Others: Heritage, St. Genevieve

DIVISION 6

1 Carter

2 Glendale

3 Simi Valley

4 Adelanto

5 Schurr

6 Arroyo Valley

7 Ramona

8 Brentwood

9 Estancia

10 Garden Grove

Others: Ramona Convent, Elsinore, Irvine

DIVISION 7

1 Santa Ana Valley

2 Thacher

3 Vazquez

4 Long Beach Cabrillo

5 Aquinas

6 Victor Valley

7 Santa Rosa Academy

8 Hoover

9 Excelsior Charter

10 Godinez

Others: Temecula Prep, Gladstone. Lawndale, St. Paul