CIF-SS girls soccer polls, Dec. 5—Orange County Register
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
This week’s CIF-SS high school girls soccer polls, released Monday, Dec. 5.
CIF-SS GIRLS SOCCER POLLS
(Selected by the CIF-SS Girls Soccer Committee)
DIVISION 1/2
1 Temecula Valley
2 Santiago/Corona
3 Oaks Christian
4 Millikan
5 Santa Margarita
6 Los Alamitos
7 Etiwanda
8 Villa Park
9 Redondo Union
10 Huntington Beach
11 Mater Dei
12 Woodbridge
13 Westlake
14 Mira Costa
15 Hart
16 Citrus Valley
Others: None
DIVISION 3
1 Warren
2 Moorpark
3 Esperanza
4 Corona Del Mar
5 Mission Viejo
6 Yorba Linda
7 South Hills
8 Marshall
9 Portola
T10 University
T10 Bonita
Others: El Dorado, Laguna Beach, Northwood, Brea Olinda
DIVISION 4
1 Flintridge Sacred Heart
2 Agoura
3 Beaumont
4 Rosary
5 South Pasadena
6 Gabrielino
7 Temple City
8 California
9 Don Lugo
T10 Oak Park
T10 Cerritos
Others: None
DIVISION 5
1 Walnut
2 Hemet
3 The Archer School for Girls
4 Pacifica Christian/Orange County
5 Canyon Springs
6 Covina
7 Liberty
8 North
9 Jurupa Valley
10 Thacher
Others: Heritage, St. Genevieve
DIVISION 6
1 Carter
2 Glendale
3 Simi Valley
4 Adelanto
5 Schurr
6 Arroyo Valley
7 Ramona
8 Brentwood
9 Estancia
10 Garden Grove
Others: Ramona Convent, Elsinore, Irvine
DIVISION 7
1 Santa Ana Valley
2 Thacher
3 Vazquez
4 Long Beach Cabrillo
5 Aquinas
6 Victor Valley
7 Santa Rosa Academy
8 Hoover
9 Excelsior Charter
10 Godinez
Others: Temecula Prep, Gladstone. Lawndale, St. Paul