CIF FOOTBALL: Late Field Goal Sinks Upland’s Title Hopes

Upland High School was within reach of its first CIF Southern Section title since 2018 on Friday, but an untimely penalty and a field goal by Yorba Linda in the waning seconds of the game brought their season to an end.

Upland’s Louie Hirota

Jayden Flaig’s 42-yard field goal with four seconds remaining gave Yorba Linda a 9-6 win on Upland’s home field, to Capture the CIF-SS Div. 3 Championship and advance to the State tournament.

For Louie Hirota, Gavin Garcia and Upland, their stellar season ends with a record of 9-5.

With the score tied 6-6 in the fourth quarter, Upland quarterback Noah Sandoval completed a pass to Dominic Cox for an electrifying 86-yard touchdown, only to have the play called back for a holding foul. It was the only holding penalty called for the entire game, irking Upland head Coach Darryl Thomas.

“There were no holding penalties all game. You can call holding on every single play and you’re going to call it on a touchdown play?” Thomas said to The San Bernardino Sun following the game.

• • •

In the Div. 8 title match, host Lakewood fell behind early and could not recover, falling 35-14 to Northwood.

Dana Kawamura and Lakewood finished the season at 8-6, after advancing to their first CIF Championship game since 1970.

“They have to be proud of everything they’ve done throughout the year and everything they’ve had to overcome. We can walk off this field and be proud,” Lakewood head Coach Justin Utopo told The Long Beach Press-Telegram.