Cider Days celebrates 24 years of local arts, crafts, food and music

The smell of fried apple cider donuts and the sound of live local music filled the air along Historic Walnut Street on Saturday for the opening of Cider Days.

The two-day fall festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year, showcasing artisans, local nonprofits, food trucks and live entertainment.

This year’s festival is Shayna McDonald’s first as a participating vendor. McDonald is an elementary school art teacher during the day and a Potter by night. Folks can find an array of Pottery items at McDonald’s tent, including bowls, mugs and magnets.

McDonald said she traditionally sells her works at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks, but she has been “hoarding” pieces for the weekend’s festival.

“This is my first big-girl event,” McDonald said. “I think it’s really important to see all the different people that are here in Springfield. We have so much Talent here that you would have never even thought of.”

McDonald isn’t the only artist experiencing the festival as a vendor for the first time.

A festival goer grabs a handful of flowers from the Ozark Mountain Flower Truck during Cider Days on Saturday, Sept. 17 along Historic Walnut Street. The two-day fall festival showcases local artisans and craftsmen, food trucks, non-profits and live entertainment.

Leslie Berry, who does hand embroidery, is also new to Cider Days. Aside from traditional wall hanging embroidery, Berry also creates custom hats and jewelry.

Berry said the accessibility of Cider Days is what she finds appealing, as it’s not often folks have access to so many local artists and craftsmen in one place.

