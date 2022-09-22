Ciccarella, Duhaney Debut Women’s Golf Season at Stockton Dual

EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ — The New Jersey City University Women’s golf team kicked off its 2022-23 season this afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 21, with its first event of the Fall. The Gothic Knights did not notch a team score at the par 72, 5,108-yard Blue Heron Pines Golf Club for the dual match against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rival Stockton University, however both Green and Gold Golfers posted solid scores and placed second and third.

In her collegiate debut, all freshman Meadow Ciccarella (Hawthorne, NJ/Hawthorne) did was place second overall with a round of 96, tying for the lowest score in the program’s brief history — 2022-23 is officially the third full season of competition for the Gothic Knights. Right behind her in third place was a sophomore Destiny Duhaney (Freeport, Bahamas/Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy) who tied for the second-lowest round of her career with a 97. She fired off a program-record 96 against the Ospreys almost exactly a year ago on this same golf course.

Up Next:

Jersey City Returns to action next week on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, with a 1:00 pm tee time at Raven’s Claw Golf Club in Pottstown, Pa., for the Ursinus College Fall Invitational.