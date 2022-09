The long road for a shot clock to come to the CIAC for both boys and girls basketball has finally become a reality.

The CIAC Board of Control voted on Thursday morning to pass the use of a 35-second shot clock at the varsity level beginning in the 2023-24 season.

It will be mandatory for use just at the varsity level only. Teams can use it for both JV and freshman games, but it is optional. An adult will need to operate the shot clock for varsity games while students can do so for the other two levels, as determined by each school.

The original vote was scheduled to be held by the CIAC Board of Control in late August, but was tabled so new members of the board could familiarize themselves with the proposal.

The original proposal passed by the CIAC boys and girls basketball committees was to use the shot clock at all three levels. But the recommendation coming from the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors (CAAD), was to only make it mandatory for varsity games. The cost of running a shot clock for all three games was cited as one of the main reasons for the recommendation.

After CAAD vetted the entire proposal, a vote was held by the CIAC in early March. A total of 89 schools voted against the proposal, with 84 in favor and six abstaining. The proposal went back to the basketball committees with the recommendation that it be only mandatory for varsity boys and girls basketball games.

The committees originally passed the use of a shot clock for all three levels to begin with the 2022-23 season, but CAAD asked that the proposal be pushed back to 2023-24 due to cost and the supply chain that had orders months behind schedule.

The National Federation of High Schools approved the use of the 35-second shot clock for its member schools in May of 2021, which set this long process in motion for Connecticut.