Welcome to Week 6 of the Connecticut high school football season and welcome back to those teams on the bye last week, most notably the majority of the ECC, FCIAC, SCC and SWC.

The second primary bye week of the season finds most of the CCC, NVL, Pequot and a good portion of the CTC off.

As the great Sean Patrick Bowley points out in his must-read Weekly Audibles, this weekend’s action includes seven of the Top 10 teams in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

So we hope you’ll follow along tonight for updates from across the state. Please make sure to check out our scoreboard for all of your high school football results at the end of the night.

Early-game upset watch

Well. 4 Killingly in trouble early, trailing undefeated Windham 12-0 late in the first quarter of its ECC matchup.

Big Play Thames River

From our Ned Griffen of The Day, Thames River leading Montville 40-0 in the second quarter. Thames River has scored on a 71-yard pass, a 77-yard run from Ryan Outlow, a 50-yard pass, a 56-yard interception return and a 52-yard touchdown run by Ryan Outlow.

Prep responds with a defensive gem

Javier Cannonier with a 64 yard fumble return for the TD to pull Prep within 10-7 of undefeated Cheshire

Danbury, Staples bring 3-1 records into FCIAC Matchup

We’ll be halfway through the season by the end of the weekend. Two teams who could be considered somewhat surprises are Danbury and Staples, both of whom bring in 3-1 records. Playoff points will change considerably over the next five weeks, but Tonight Danbury is fifth, Staples sixth in Class LL. The top eight advance to the playoffs. Both still have games with Greenwich, and Danbury will have a tough game with Trumbull. Other games remaining are winnable for both, so tonight’s game has a playoff feel for both.

Scott Ericson caught up with Danbury this week and wrote about how defense is leading the Hatters.

Cheshire up early on Prep

Shout out to Hall

Very cool moment earlier today when Jets Coach Robert Saleh gave a shout out to Hall football Coach Frank Robinson III, the Jets high school Coach of the week.

Saleh even wore a Hall Titans t-shirt to his Friday press conference.

“This is a cool one,” Saleh said. “He graduated from there 35 years ago. He was the quarterback of the team and his dad also coached there for 30 years. Lot of lineage and tradition for that family, so best of luck to you and your football team.”

Pick Six

