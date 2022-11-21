CIAC football top performers from Week 11

Will Attianese, Granby/Canton: Ran for the first two touchdowns of a 40-6 win over the Coventry co-op.

Christian Benvenuto, Enfield: Threw for three touchdowns in all and ran for another in Enfield’s 42-19 win over Woodstock Academy, completing their Week 1 suspended game.

Tate Callender, Haddam-Killingworth: Ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 34-8 win over Capital Prep/Achievement First.

John Paul Cuccia, Northwest United: Scored four touchdowns in a 36-14 win over Platt Tech that clinched the program’s first playoff berth.

Jeter DeCusati, Branford: Had two tackles for a loss and returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in a 44-16 win over Bassick.

JT Dwire, Rockville: Made 11 tackles, including a sack, as part of a stifling defensive effort in a 21-0 win over the Stafford co-op.

Daniel Hernandez, SMSA: Two touchdowns and 194 yards on the ground, two touchdown passes thrown in a 35-7 win over the Windsor Locks co-op to complete a 10-0 regular season.

Tyler Hilgert, Guilford: Was 11-for-19 for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 win over East Haven to stay alive in the Class MM playoff race.

Xavier Jackson, Thames River: Scored three touchdowns three different ways in a 49-6 win over O’Brien Tech that, with help from a couple of other results, clinched a Class MM playoff spot, the program’s first.

Ja’den Jesurum, Bloomfield: Scored both of his team’s touchdowns, on 10- and 6-yard runs, in a 16-12 win over Windsor.

Colin McGann, Hall: Pulled in the 31-yard winning touchdown pass from Bode Smith with 29 seconds left to beat Conard 21-14.

Lorenzo Miele, Berlin: Threw for the touchdown that put the Redcoats ahead for good and ran for the score that secured the lead in a 35-21 win over Middletown.

Jack Petrone, Glastonbury: Ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and had two and a half sacks on the other side of the ball in a 51-10 win over Simsbury.

Jake Rand, Valley Regional/Old Lyme: Ran for 179 yards on 13 carries, scoring three touchdowns, including a 63-yarder to cap his team’s scoring, in a 46-8 win over Old Saybrook/Westbrook.

Rykeese Saunders, ATI: Threw for three touchdowns in his first varsity start, the first three scores in a 33-14 win over Wilcox/Kaynor.

Tyler Serenson, North Branford: Was in on 12 tackles, one of them for a loss, and forced a fumble in a 55-14 win over Morgan that kept the Thunderbirds’ playoff hopes alive.

Late Week 10

(Monday’s games, since postponements forced some games past last week’s deadline)

Sean Esslinger, Weston: His 23-yard field goal in the second quarter was all the scoring in a 3-0 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Frankie Guerrera, Rocky Hill: His 29-yard touchdown reception on fourth-and-6 lifted the Terriers to a 12-7 win over Tolland to clinch the CCC Tier IV championship.

Michael Marquis, RHAM: Recorded 10 solo tackles and six assists, including two tackles for a loss, as RHAM clinched its first playoff spot with a 28-14 win over Avon.