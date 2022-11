CIAC football quarterfinals live updates for high school games in six classes: Class LL, Class L, Class MM, Class M, Class SS and Class S.

Class LL

Well. 8 TRUMBULL (7-3) at No. 1 SOUTHINGTON (9-1)

— Trumbull, which played for a Class LL title five of the first 11 times the CIAC played off, is back in the postseason for the first time in a dozen years.

— Southington, No. 1 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, has weathered playmaker Evan Anderson’s injury and rebounded from its first loss (Maloney in double overtime) with back-to-back wins.

Well. 5 FAIRFIELD PREP (7-3) at No. 4 STAPLES (9-1)

— There may not be two hotter teams right now. Fairfield Prep started 1-3 but swept through SCC Tier I and capped the regular season with a win over then-No. 1 West Haven.

— Staples is a potent offense that has failed to score more than three touchdowns only once. The Wreckers have won eight in a row since a Week 2 loss at St. Joseph.

Well. 6 GLASTONBURY (8-2) at No. 3 WEST HAVEN (9-1)

— Glastonbury, which hasn’t been to a semifinal in 10 years, made its statement late in the year with an overtime win over then-No. 1 Maloney.

— West Haven spent a week at No. 1 after a last-minute thriller against Hamden but fell to Fairfield Prep the night before Thanksgiving to drop into the third seed.

Well. 7 HAMDEN (8-2) at No. 2 GREENWICH (8-2)

— Both teams come into the Playoffs off a Thanksgiving loss: Hamden has lost its past two since a perfect start, while the Cardinals lost a back-and-forth tilt with Staples.

— Greenwich, which was an early-season No. 1 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, lost QB Jack Wilson to injury in last year’s quarterfinal loss. He has been solid again this season.

Class L

Well. 8 CHESHIRE (6-4) vs. No. 1 ST. JOSEPH (9-1) at Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport

— St. Joseph rides a five-game winning streak since a loss at Greenwich into this game.

— Cheshire lost three out of four to end the regular season but outpointed Darien for the last Class L spot.

Well. 5 NAUGATUCK (8-2) at No. 4 NEW CANAAN (9-1)

— New Canaan weathered a handful of key injuries at the start of the season and lost only to St. Joseph in its seventh game.

— The Greyhounds had won four in a row, including a 41-0 skunking of playoff-bound Woodland, before Ansonia shut them down in the second half on Thanksgiving.

Well. 6 NEW MILFORD (7-3) at No. 3 MALONEY (9-1) at Falcon Field, Meriden

— Maloney, Defending a Championship for the first time, met New Milford, playing for one for the first time.

— New Milford has won five in a row since losses to Masuk and Newtown and have scored at least 28 in all five

Well. 7 SHELTON (6-4) at No. 2 NEWTOWN (9-1)

— The teams split games at Shelton’s Finn Stadium over the two previous seasons, with Newtown winning in 2019 on the way to its Class LL title.

Class MM

Well. 8 WILTON (7-3) vs. No. 1 SMSA (10-0) at Weaver HS, Hartford

— Well, Wilton’s last game was not that 2019 playoff game, but the Warriors haven’t played since Nov. 10.

— SMSA’s Danny Hernandez has often posted eye-popping numbers; his rushing and passing totals add up to nearly 3,000 yards. Since wins over Granby/Canton (21-14) and Rockville (7-6) in the first two weeks, none of the Tigercats’ games have been closer than 22 points.

Well. 5 NORTH HAVEN (8-2) vs. No. 4 THAMES RIVER (10-0) at Grasso Tech, Groton

— The Outlow brothers’ arrival added to returning standout Cunningham helped turn Thames River into a dominant CTC team, outscoring opponents 485-19 with the starters only playing limited minutes.

— North Haven held six SCC Tier I opponents to 62 points and pitched shutouts in three of its other four games.

Well. 6 WETHERSFIELD (8-2) at No. 3 KILLINGLY (9-1)

— This is Killingly’s seventh playoff appearance in a row, and it has two championships in that span.

— Wethersfield had a six-game winning streak snapped the night before Thanksgiving against Newington.

Well. 7 MASUK (7-3) vs. No. 2 NORTHWEST UNITED (10-0) at Nonnewaug HS, Woodbury

— Northwest United, after a 2020 change in makeup from the old MCW United co-op, has gone 17-3 the past two seasons in the CTC.

— Masuk was a last-second Trumbull touchdown and a few inches on a field goal at St. Joseph away from a possible 9-0 start. And, OK, then the Panthers played Newtown (46-12), but they’ve been competitive with some good teams and put up at least 30 points in all but two games.

Class M

Well. 8 BRANFORD (5-5) vs. No. 1 BERLIN (10-0) at Sage Park, Berlin

Well. 5 ATI (8-2) at No. 4 ROCKVILLE (8-2)

Well. 6 RHAM (7-3) at No. 3 LAW (9-1)

Well. 7 HARTFORD PUBLIC (6-4) vs. No. 2 NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN (7-3) at Veterans Field, West Haven

Class SS

Well. 8 LEDYARD (8-2) vs. No. 1 CROMWELL/PORTLAND $ (9-1) at Pierson Park, Cromwell

Well. 5 BARLOW (8-2) at No. 4 GRANBY/CANTON (8-2)

Well. 6 VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME (9-1) at No. 3 FORAN (9-1)

Well. 7 GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN/HOUSATONIC (8-2) vs. No. 2 WINDHAM (9-1) at EO Smith, Storrs

Class S

Well. 8 NORTH BRANFORD (6-4) vs. No. 1 ANSONIA (10-0) at DeFilippo Field, Derby

Well. 5 EAST CATHOLIC (7-3) at No. 4 WOODLAND (8-2) at Oxford High School

Well. 6 NEW FAIRFIELD (7-3) vs. No. 3 HOLY CROSS & (8-2) at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

Well. 7 SEYMOUR (6-4) at No. 2 BLOOMFIELD (8-2)