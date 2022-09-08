CIAA to Host 2022-23 Basketball Media Day in Baltimore This September 26

CHARLOTTE, NC (September 7, 2022) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black Athletic conference, will tip off its 2022-23 basketball season with its annual Basketball Media Day on Monday, September 26 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland.

“The past two years’ successes in COVID demonstrated how resilient our student-athletes, leadership, fans, sponsors, and the Baltimore Community have been in the midst of it all,” stated CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “This season we are getting back to business with safety and experience and I am excited to showcase that initiative with our media day.

The CIAA Returns to an in-person Media Day after three years of virtual basketball media day press conferences. On September 26, all the CIAA men’s and women’s head basketball coaches and select players will be in Baltimore, Maryland, which is also the site of the 2023 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

“We are so excited to host the CIAA media day in person for the first time since the tournament moved to Baltimore to showcase the tournament’s success in Charm City and preview what’s to come in 2023,” said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore . “We look forward to continuing to celebrate Black Excellence and HBCUs through our partnership with CIAA in years to come.”

Each of the CIAA’s 24 head basketball coaches and select players from each program will be Interviewed by Stan Lewter, who will serve as host, as the coaches and student-athletes discuss their Outlook on their respective programs and expectations for the upcoming season.

In addition to being in-person, the event will be streamed live on the CIAA Sports Network beginning at 9:00 am with an opening from Lewter and the release of the CIAA preseason basketball all-conference team along with the Predicted order of finish for the 2022-23 season. That will be followed up by a 15-minute focus for each school and media availability starting at 9:30 am

The circuit will also allow for additional sessions for Q&A between head coaches, players, and the media following their interview portion with Lewter. Closing remarks will be given by CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

“As Commissioner, Media Day is inspiring to see and observe how communities work together to celebrate our HBCU institutions and students in excellence,” said McWilliams.

Media interested in covering the 2022-23 CIAA Basketball Media Day can submit a credential request HERE. (Note: Space will be limited. Media attending the CIAA Basketball Media Day will also receive priority for media availability during the 2022-23 CIAA Basketball Tournament.) The deadline for requesting Credentials is Wednesday, September 21st at noon.

Any additional inquiries may be directed to Ja’Shawn Steward-Johnson at [email protected]

For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. To get the latest information about the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament, visit CIAATournament.org.