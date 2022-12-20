CIAA Offering BOGO Ticket Packages for 2023 Basketball Tournament

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) announced today a Buy One Get One (BOGO) Half Off Ticket Packages are now on sale for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament set to tip-off February 20-26 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

BOGOArtboard_1

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button