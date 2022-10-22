CIAA Announces Updated PPV Subscription Model Ahead of Basketball Season

CHARLOTTE, NC (October 21, 2022) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, has unveiled a new pay-per-view subscription model available ahead of its 2022-23 men’s & women’s basketball season.

The new subscription model will grant viewers access to all the regular season basketball contests on the CIAA Sports Network (CIAASN), the official streaming platform for the conference, rather than just home broadcasts from a specific member institution.

Available now, packages for the 2022-23 basketball regular season are offered on the CIAASN in three pricing tiers: a $9.99 per game rate, a $24.99 monthly subscription with access to all games on the CIAASN within 30-days of the purchase date, and a $79.99 all-access subscription for all games on the CIAASN throughout the season.

Existing monthly and yearly school Subscriptions will still grant viewers access to all of that institution’s football, volleyball, and basketball home contests. Monthly school Subscriptions are still available at $24.99 as the remainder of the 2022 football and volleyball regular seasons wind down while individual volleyball and football games are available for pay-per-view at $9.99.

As a thank you for supporting the CIAA, if a Viewer has purchased an annual school subscription and wishes to purchase a CIAA Annual Pass, a 10 percent discount is available by emailing [email protected]

As for the 2022 CIAA Fall Championships, the 2022 CIAA Volleyball Tournament, beginning November 7th with the Quarterfinals and November 11-12 with the Semifinals and the Championship, will be available on the CIAASN for $9.99 per game or viewers can package a tournament package for $48.95 that will grant access to all seven tournament contests (four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and championship). The 2022 CIAA Football Championship on November 12th will be nationally televised, in addition to being available on the CIAASN at $14.95.

The CIAA has a multi-year agreement with ESPN to broadcast the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments.





About the CIAA







Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first and longest-running, African American Athletic conference in the US and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 Championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. In 2020, the conference celebrated the special 75th anniversary of its Championship Basketball Tournament – an event that has become a must-see in the African American community. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event Planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. Chowan University is an associate member in football. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Hudl

Hudl is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006 in Lincoln, Nebraska (USA), Hudl offers a complete suite of products that Empower more than 180,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather Insights with video and data. Hudl’s products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional services, and more.