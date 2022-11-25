Church Times Festival of Faith & Literature moves to Winchester

A LITERARY church festival is hosting its first in-person event since 2020 at its new home in Winchester.

Hymns Ancient & Modern has announced the next Church Times Festival of Faith & Literature will take place next year at the University of Winchester and Winchester Cathedral from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26.

The literary event, first launched in Bloxham in 2011, focuses on faith and features a mix of talks, reading and discussions with music, art and drama. The theme of the 2023 festival is ‘Mapping the Landscape’.

Confirmed speakers include Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, Francis Spufford, Mark Oakley, James Runcie, Gaia Vince, Suzannah Lipscomb, Rowan Williams, and Rachel Mann as well as a performance by the female a cappella vocal group Papagena.

The new venue is hoped to enthuse the festival’s supporters after the 2021 event was held online. Tours of the university Chapel and literary Tours of the cathedral have been confirmed.

Hymns Ancient & Modern sales and marketing director, Michael​​ Addison, said: “We’re very excited about our move to Winchester. The Cathedral and university offer a wonderful mix of ancient and modern as a backdrop to our festival. We’re looking forward to welcoming speakers and festival-goers, whether they are joining us for the first time or are old friends of the festival.

“The Church Times Festival of Faith and Literature aims to encourage a love of literature as it relates to faith and to create a thoughtful and relaxing space in which to consider works of literature and their religious and moral themes. It is for anyone interested in the big themes of life.”

Hymns Ancient & Modern is a Christian Charity and publisher, bookseller and distributor. The Weekly newspaper The Church Times dates back to 1863 and is known for its independent reporting of church and world news.

A full program for the festival is now available and tickets are on sale with early bird pricing until November 30, 2022. Church Times Festival of Faith & Literature will be held on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday, February 26 2023. Some talks will be live-streamed. For more go to faithandliterature.hymnsam.co.uk/.