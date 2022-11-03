Chunk Plays at the Ticket Counter: Minnesota-Nebraska Football Game Sold Out

Another week, another lifeline for Nebraska football’s home sellout streak.

At about 9 am CDT Wednesday, the Nebraska Athletics ticket site showed 64 seats still unsold for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. A mere two hours later, the event was listed as sold out.

Much like what happened a week ago with the Illinois game, it appears someone bought up all remaining seats in bulk — although nearly twice as many tickets apparently were involved this time around.

Odd things had been happening with the ticket inventory for the Minnesota game. Two weeks ago, the number was 198, and within a few days it had dipped to 112. But from there the number started a steady climb: to 133, to 147, and finally to 209 on Monday of this week. Then came a sudden drop to 79 on Tuesday. So it’s quite possible there were two bulk purchases in the last two days, the first one totaling as many as 130 tickets.

Minnesota game tickets can still be had on the Resale market, and at a deep discount. With prices starting at under one-third of face value (not counting transaction fees), some fans might see this as an opportunity to splurge on better seats without breaking the bank.

After this weekend, just one home game remains on Nebraska’s 2022 schedule, a Nov. 19 matches with Wisconsin. There were nearly 270 unsold tickets two weeks ago, but the number dipped as low as 50 last week before settling at 90 Wednesday afternoon.

What would cause ticket availability to rise at times? Opponents’ Returns of the unsold portions of their allotments are a likely explanation.

On the Resale market, Wisconsin-Nebraska tickets start at about half the $80 face value. As was mentioned in an earlier installment, some ticket-seekers will have a decision to make: Go for the better deals on the Resale market, or buy directly from the Athletic Department in order to help secure a sellout.

Nebraska’s game Saturday against Minnesota will be the 388th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium, an NCAA-record streak that began 60 years ago.

