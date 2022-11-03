Chunk Plays at the Ticket Counter: Minnesota-Nebraska Football Game Sold Out

Another week, another lifeline for Nebraska football’s home sellout streak.

At about 9 am CDT Wednesday, the Nebraska Athletics ticket site showed 64 seats still unsold for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. A mere two hours later, the event was listed as sold out.

Much like what happened a week ago with the Illinois game, it appears someone bought up all remaining seats in bulk — although nearly twice as many tickets apparently were involved this time around.

Odd things had been happening with the ticket inventory for the Minnesota game. Two weeks ago, the number was 198, and within a few days it had dipped to 112. But from there the number started a steady climb: to 133, to 147, and finally to 209 on Monday of this week. Then came a sudden drop to 79 on Tuesday. So it’s quite possible there were two bulk purchases in the last two days, the first one totaling as many as 130 tickets.

