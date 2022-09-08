Chukwueze scores first goal in new season

It was a productive night for Super Eagles and Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwuezewho was on target during his club’s seven-goal thriller against Lech Poznan in their Europa Conference League kick-off at Estadio La Ceramica on Thursday evening.

It was Nigeria’s first goal in five games played across all competitions this season. But it was a tough challenge for the Yellow Submarine as they had to come back from an early setback to beat their opponents 4-3.

The Nigerian player scored and assisted within his 80 minutes of action for the Yellow Submarines. Chukwueze equalized for the Spanish team in the 32nd minute after Michal Sokra gave the visitors the lead in under two minutes.

The visitors went close for a second, but Nikoloz Kvekveskiri’s 40-yard free-kick missed by a whisker. Meanwhile, Villarreal also lost two goal-scoring chances from Alex Baena and Aissa Mandi’s header.

In the 35th minute, Poznan’s defense blocked Chukwueze’s would-be assist for Baena but a minute later, the Yellow Submarine doubled the lead through Baena’s shot from outside the box.

Villarreal went 3-1 up in the 40th minute when Chukwueze assisted Baena for his brace.

Villarreal conceded the second goal from a penalty spot following Mandi’s handball, and Mikael Ishak converted the spot kick in the 46th minute.

Ishak later leveled for the visitors in the 61st minute from a Skora assist, but the Yellow Submarines eventually got the winner through Francis Coquelin’s 89th-minute strike.