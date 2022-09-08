Chukwueze inspires Villarreal to a win with a goal and assist in the UEFA Conference League

The high-scoring Encounter at the Ceramica saw both teams take the lead and comeback on each other multiple times.

Nigerian Winger Samuel Chukwueze was a key player for Villarreal on the night, contributing a goal and assist in what was a superb individual performance.

Chukwueze dazzles for Villarreal



Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze started the game for Villarreal in his preferred right wing position and terrorized the Lech Poznan defense until he was substituted off in the 80th minute.

The Nigerian international scored in the 32nd minute after connecting with a cross from Mojica to volley home the equalizer.

Eight minutes later, Chukwueze set up Alex Baena with a lovely pass to make it 3-1 in Villarreal’s favor just before half-time.

Chukwueze had 42 touches in the game and created three chances, he also completed 4/9 dribbles and was 100% accurate with his long balls.

Villarreal 4-3 Lech Poznan



Villarreal conceded early as their Polish visitors capitalized on a defensive error and took the lead thanks to a goal in the 2nd minute by Michal Skoras.

Villarreal Leveled the proceedings 30 minutes later thanks to Chukwueze’s stunning volley and scored two more goals within that 8-minute spell, both from Alex Baena to lead 3-1 at half-time.

Mikael Ishak scored a penalty for Poznan just after half-time but it proved to be more than just a consolation goal as he scored again in the 61st minute to make it 3-3.