Chukwueze ends goal drought as Villarreal Rally to sink Valencia in thriller

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze scored his first La Liga goal of the season as Villarreal recovered to defeat Valencia 2-1 on Saturday.

Chukwueze Leveled matters for Villarreal against Valencia

His last goal for Villarreal came against Alaves in April

He has managed 14 La Liga matches this season

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at Estadio de la Ceramica, Valencia took a deserved lead in the 21st minute when Edinson Cavani gathered the ball off a rebound inside the box to beat Pepe Reina to the left side of the net.

However, the 23-year-old Chukwueze Leveled matters for the Yellow Submarine after he controlled a pass from Gerard Moreno before riffling the ball past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Super Eagle was then withdrawn for Jose Luis Morales in the 72nd minute and with two minutes left to the final whistle, defender Juan Foyth won Villarreal the game with a powerful header off a corner taken by Dani Parejo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite featuring in a majority of Villarreal’s matches in the top-flight this season, Chukwueze was yet to find the back of the net.

In fact, his last league goal for the Yellow Submarine came in the 2-1 defeat against Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium on April 30, 2022. He has so far featured in 14 La Liga matches and has one assist to his name.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHUKWUEZE? The Super Eagle will hope to keep his starting role when Villarreal take on FC Cartagena in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 fixtures at the Municipal Stadium Cartagonova on Tuesday.

Villarreal will return to league action against Real Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.