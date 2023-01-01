Chukwueze ends eight-month LaLiga goal drought

Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze, scored his first LaLiga goal of the season for the Yellow Submarines in eight months on Saturday in their 2-1 win over Valencia at the Estadio de la Ceramica, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Chukwueze who last scored a league goal for Villarreal in their 2-1 defeat to Alaves on April 30, 2022 is enjoying a new lease of life since the arrival of former Quique Setien who replaced Unai Emery in October.

The Nigerian forward netted his side’s equalizer in the 46th minute after he converted an assist from Gerard Moreno after Edinson Cavani had opened the scoring for Valencia.

The goal was his first of the current campaign in the LaLiga in 14 appearances.

Prior to his Strike against Valencia, in 23 Appearances this term, Chukwueze has scored two goals and made two assists in five Appearances in the Europa Conference League as well as striking two goals in two Appearances in the Copa del Rey.

Chukwueze was replaced in the 72nd minute for Jose Morales.

Villarreal moved to seventh in the league with 25 points from 15 matches.

In the French Ligue 2 league, Nigeria international, Josh Maja, bagged his eighth goal of the season in Girondins Bordeaux’s 2-1 win over Sochaux at the Matmut Atlantique stadium.

The win moved Bordeaux to second place in the Ligue 2 table with 31 points, five points adrift of leaders Le Havre.

Maja has been outstanding in the French Ligue 2 adding three assists in 16 appearances to his goals this season.