Chukwuemeka potential excites Chelsea following £20m transfer deal for teenage midfielder

Carney Chukwuemeka boasts “exciting” potential, says Graham Potter, with Chelsea happy to be giving a 19-year-old prospect Premier League minutes.

Youngster joined the Blues from Aston Villa

Made two appearances off the bench

Being tipped to reach the top by Coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated youngster was lured to Stamford Bridge over the summer as a £20 million ($22m) deal with Aston Villa was put in place. Living up to that hefty price tag will not be easy, having taken in just 15 senior Appearances for Villa, but the Talented teenage midfielder is seeing game time for Chelsea and working under a manager that sees him becoming a superstar of the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter told Reporters of Chukwuemeka after giving him 28 minutes off the bench in a 0-0 draw with Brentford: “Well, if you look at these attributes, he’s a big powerful boy that can run and run away from people, and in a game like Brentford, you’re often in duels and need physicality, and I thought he and Christian [Pulisic] did well when they came on. They affected the game. That was just the thinking. He’s a young player, but he’s got exciting attributes. We just need to help him reach his potential because his potential is exciting.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chukwuemeka made his Chelsea debut against Wolves on October 8 and will hope to be involved on a regular basis somewhere over the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign after seeing a loan move in January speculated on.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images Getty Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when playing host to fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United.