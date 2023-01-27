Chuck Williamson ready for challenge to turn around Harding football

Chuck Williamson ready for challenge to turn around Harding football

MARION — Chuck Williamson specializes in turning around high school football programs, and the Veteran Coach is ready to do it again.

Williamson was hired at Monday night’s school board meeting as the next Marion Harding head football coach.

“It was a challenge, a new challenge,” Williamson said of taking over a program where he will be the fourth head coach in as many years for a team that went 1-9 last season.

Williamson comes to Harding after seven seasons at Washington Court House.

“When I got here, they were 2-8 with 30-some on the roster,” he said. “We’ve been in the Playoffs the last three years and made round two this past year. We had the roster up to 65-plus.”

In his time with the Blue Lions, they went 42-27 and beat their biggest rival Miami Trace six times in that span.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button