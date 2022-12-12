Chuck Checks In – 12/12/2022

FINAL FROM ATLANTA: Atlanta 123, Bulls 122 OT. (Bulls 11-15, 4-10 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 34 pts. Hawks: Bogdanovic : 28 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 13 Hawks: CAPELA: 14

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Hawks: 14.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 64 points in the paint.

CCI RECAP: AJ Griffin’s five footer in the lane as time expired in overtime lifted the Hawks to a stunning home court win. Jalen Johnson tossed a perfectly thrown pass to Griffin who registered his second game winning hoop in his rookie campaign.

DeMar DeRozan made three free throws with 0.5 seconds left to give the Bulls a one point lead only to see the Hawks come through in dramatic fashion. DeRozan finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. The Bulls struggled from three point range missing 20 long distance jumpers, shooting 25%.

Derrick Jones Jr., Coby White and Andre Drummond combined for 40 points off the bench.

Ayo Dosunmu suffered an abdominal contusion late in the first half and did not return.

NEXT: Home with New York Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113. Joel Embiid scored 53 points, his second 50+ game this season.

Orlando 111m Toronto 99. Break up the Magic! Orlando won its third straight game. Franz Wagner and Paulo Banchero combined for 43 points. The Raps fell to 13-14.

Houston 97, Milwaukee 92. Jalen Green scored 30 points. The Rockets posted their fourth straight home win. Houston head Coach Stephen Silas was away from the team following the death of his father, a long time NBA Coach and player, Paul Silas.

New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124 OT. The Pelicans won their seventh straight and beat the Suns for the second time in three nights. Zion Williamson scored 35 points. The Suns’ Devin Booker missed the game because of a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Lakers 124, Detroit 117. LeBron James with a 35-5-5 game. James and Anthony Davis combined for 60 points. The Lakers ended a three-game losing streak.

New York 112, Sacramento 99. The Knicks recorded their fourth straight win. The Knicks have held three of their last four opponents under 100 points. The Knicks play in Chicago Wednesday and Friday.