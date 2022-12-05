Chuck Checks In – 12/05/2022

FINAL FROM SACRAMENTO: Sacramento 110 Bulls 101. (Bulls 9-14, 4-9 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine : 41 pts. Kings: Monk: 20 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 8. Kings: Sabonis: 17.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso and DeRozan each with 4. Kings: Sabonis: 10.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Kings scored 23 points off 16 Bulls turnovers.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls return to Chicago after going 2-4 on their longest road trip of the season. After trailing by as many as 18 points the Bulls crawled back and trailed by only three points with seven minutes left, only to see Sacramento go on an 8-1 run, improving to 13-9 on the season, sending the Bulls to their 14th loss in 23 games.

Zach LaVine totaled 41 pts, 8 rebs & 4 Stls Tonight at SAC. LaVine (2x) joined Michael Jordan (35x) as the only players in Bulls history to record minimums of 40 pts/5 rebs/4 Stls in multiple games. (Bulls PR).

Malik Monk tallied 20 points off the bench.

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double performance of 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the Kings first triple-double game since the 2018-19 season. The Kings are off to their best 22 game start since 2004.

DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Bulls. They averaged 25-5-5 on the road trip.

The Kings out rebounded the Bulls 46-39 and registered seven double figure scorers.

NEXT: Home with Washington Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 130, Washington 119. Anthony Davis had 55 points and 17 rebounds. He’s averaging 35 points over the last nine games. The Lakers have won four straight road games. Washington’s Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Boston 103, Brooklyn 92. Jaylen Brown scored 34 points, 20 in the first quarter as the Celtics snapped the Nets four game winning streak.

Phoenix 133, San Antonio 95. The Spurs have lost 11 straight.

New Orleans 121, Denver 106. Jose Alvarado scored a career high 38 points in only 26 minutes for the 15-8 Pelicans.

Memphis 122, Detroit 112. And Morant scored 21 of his 33 points in the third quarter.

New York 92, Cleveland 81. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points as the Knicks ended a five game slide.

Portland 116, Indiana 100. Damian Lillard returned to the Trail Blazers lineup for the first time since November 19 scoring 21 points.