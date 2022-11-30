Chuck Checks In – 11/30/2022

GAME NIGHT FROM PHOENIX: Bulls (9-11, 4-6 on the road) at Suns (14-6, 11-1 at home). 8PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 7:45 p.m.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 8PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Suns: Booker: 27 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Suns: Ayton: 9 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and DeRozan each with 4. Suns: Booker: 5 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls take their road show to Phoenix as the Western Conference leading Suns, posting the best home record in the NBA at 11-1, meet a Bulls team having won two of three on the current six game trip.

Coby White has been money for the Bulls making clutch shots in victories over Milwaukee and Utah. Over the last three games White is shooting over 50% from three point range and posting double figure scoring in two of those.

DeMar DeRozan on the road trip is averaging 30 points per game.

The Bulls will need to play a near perfect game Tonight as the Suns featuring superstar Devin Booker and the NBA Western Conference Player I of the Week in Deandre Ayton who last week averaged 23 points-16 rebounds, shooting 67% from the field.

The “Valley of the Sun” has not been kind to the Bulls as Phoenix has won five straight in the series.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 140, Detroit 110. The Knicks scored a season high in points behind the 36 points of Julius Randle. The Knicks have beaten Detroit 11 straight times.

Dallas 116, Golden State 113. Luka Doncic had a Monster game of 41-12-12, his fifth triple-double game on the season. Golden State fell to 2-10 on the road.

Los Angeles Clippers 118, Portland 112. Norman Powell scored 22 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. LAC has won two straight.