Chuck Checks In – 11.28.22

GAME NIGHT FROM SALT LAKE CITY: Bulls (8-11, 3-6 on the road) at Utah: (12-10, 6-2 at home). 8PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 7:45 CT

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 8PM CT

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Utah: Markkanen: 21 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Utah: Markkanen: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine each with 4. Utah: Clarkson: 4.

CCI PREVIEW: It’s off to Utah for the Bulls as they take on the Jazz in game three of six straight on the road. The Bulls will try to regroup after falling to Oklahoma City Friday. The Bulls simply can’t have children such as they had in the closing moments against the Thunder.

The Bulls have listed Alex Caruso as “questionable” for tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain.

Former Bull Lauri Markkanen is enjoying life with the Jazz posting career high numbers in points (21), minutes played (33 per) and field goal percentage (52%). He’s listed as questionable with a right knee contusion.

After a 10-3 start the Jazz have hit Rocky times losing four straight and seven of nine. However Utah averages 117 points per game ranking them in the top five in scoring in the NBA. Veteran guard and team leader Mike Conley is out with a leg injury, but Jordan Clarkson has stepped up averaging a career high 19 points per game with a personal career high of six straight 20+ performances.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points sending the Mavs to their fourth straight loss.

Memphis 127, New York 123. And Morant collected his fifth career triple-double of 27-10-14. The Knicks have lost four of five.

Boston 130, Washington 121. Jaylen Brown tossed in 36 points. The Celtics have won 12 of 13. Their only loss in that span came in Chicago.

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103. Shake Milton is hoopin’. Another outstanding performance filling in for the depleted 76ers squad. The former SMU Mustang scored 29 points. Philly is without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

Cleveland 102, Detroit 94. Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points. The Pistons played without four starters.

Miami 106, Atlanta 98. Tyler Herro notched a triple-double of 11-11-10. Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter. Miami ended a seven game road losing streak.

Brooklyn 111, Portland 94. Seth Curry scored 29 points off the bench for the Nets. The game marked the first of seven straight home games in Brooklyn.

Los Angeles Clippers 114, Indiana 100. Ivica Zubac had a monster game of 31 points and 29 rebounds for the Clippers. The two teams combined to go 15-74 from three point range.

Golden State 137, Minnesota 114. The Warriors picked up only their second road win in 11 contests. Stephen Curry nearly had a triple-double, finishing with a 25-11-8 game. Golden State scored 47 first quarter points.