Chuck Checks In – 11/26/2022

FINAL FROM OKLAHOMA CITY: Thunder 123, Bulls 119 (OT)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 30pts. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander: 30pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. OKC: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6 OKC: Giddey: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime to secure the win for the Thunder.

CCI RECAP: A heartbreaking and disappointing loss for the Bulls as they dropped their first overtime game of the season despite DeMar DeRozan pouring in all nine of the Bulls overtime points. DeRozan finished with 30 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fabulous, scoring 30 points, draining 14 of 15 from the foul line as the Thunder snapped a three game losing streak and in the process denied the Bulls from winning their third straight game.

The Thunder lead the NBA in points in the paint and they showed why Friday night negotiating to the rim, scoring a robust 68 points.

OKC entered the game with a -6 free throw attempts vs opponents yet took 32 compared to the Bulls 23. The Thunder made nine more foul shots than the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic recorded his 11th double-double game on the season (13 pts-13 reb) but struggled from three point range making just one of seven long distance shots. Zach Lavine scored 27 points.

Josh Giddey nearly notched his second triple-double game of the season finishing with a 10-13-9 game.

The Bulls will get two days to regroup before continuing their six game road trip with a third stop Monday in Salt Lake City.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 117, Cleveland 102. The Bucks went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter ending Cleveland’s four game winning streak.

Boston 122, Sacramento 104. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 55 points as the Celtics improved to 15-4.

Indiana 128, Brooklyn 117. The Pacers had four players score 20+ points.

Miami 110, Washington 107. The Heat beat the Wizards for the second straight time at home. Bam Adebayo scored a season high 38 points.

Portland 132, New York 129 OT. Jerami Grant scored a career high 44 points. They went 21-28 from the foul line. Portland snapped a four game losing streak.

Memphis 132, New Orleans 111. And Morant had 23 points and 11 assists. The Pelicans played without CJ McCollum (illness). Brandon Ingram left in the second quarter with a toe injury.

Houston 128, Atlanta 122. Jalen Green scored 30 points. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 for the Rockets who won for only the fourth time this season.

Los Angeles Lakers 105, San Antonio 94. LeBron James returned from a five game absence scoring 21 points handing the Spurs their seventh straight loss. After a 5-2 start the Spurs have lost 13 of 14. It was the Lakers first road win of the season. Anthony Davis has now recorded five straight games of 25+ points and 15+ rebounds.

Philadelphia 107, Orlando 99. Shake Milton with a 24-9-10 game for the 76ers. Philly played without James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Charlotte 110, Minnesota 108. Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr combined for 50 Charlotte points. The T-Wolves went 9 of 41 beyond the arc ending a five game winning streak. Mark Bartelstein, the agent representing Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward told ESPN, Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder and will be evaluated week to week.

Denver 114, Los Angeles Clippers 104. The Clippers missed 15 free throws.

Golden State 129, Utah 118. Stephen Curry scored 33 points.

Phoenix 108, Detroit 102. The Suns ran their home court record to 10-1, best in the NBA.