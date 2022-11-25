Chuck Checks In – 11/25/2022

GAME NIGHT FROM OKLAHOMA CITY: Bulls (8-10, 3-5 on the road) at Thunder (7-11, 4-5 at home). 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 p.m.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King:7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 31 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Thunder: Giddey: 7 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine each with 4 per. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 6 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls go for three straight wins Tonight as their second stop on a six game road trip takes them to Oklahoma City. The Bulls offense is clicking in their last two wins scoring 118 points against the Bucks; 121 against Boston.

The Bulls shared the Wealth against the Bucks dishing out 30 assists and had the three ball going down, pouring in a season high 18 long distance jumpers.

DeMar DeRozan is in the zone averaging 33 points over the last four games while shooting 55% from the field the last six games. He’s also made five of his last six-three pointers.

The Bulls list Goran Dragic as doubtful as he continues to deal with a Left Cervical stinger.

Oklahoma City is in a major rebuild and once again features the youngest team in the NBA averaging 23 years of age. The Thunder play hard but are struggling on the defensive end allowing 118 points per game, second highest to San Antonio in the Association. Oklahoma City however ranks number one in the NBA in points in the paint scoring 57 points per contest and 61 points in the paint at home.

The Thunder have dropped three straight; seven of 10. I want to see the Bulls make a statement and jump on OKC from the opening tip.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a breakout season and is destined to appear in his first All Star Game this season. He is third in the NBA in scoring at 31 points per game and gets to the foul line over eight times per game. Josh Giddey is a developing player that has a boatload of talent. Rookie Jalen Williams drafted 12th overall is going to have a solid NBA career. He has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games. Lu Dort is a terrific two-way player.

Chet Holmgren, the NBA’s second overall pick, will miss the entire season after undergoing foot surgery.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The NBA took Thanksgiving off.