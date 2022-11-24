Chuck Checks In – 11/24/2022

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 blocked shots and a season high with 18 made three pointers.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls came through at crunch time as Coby White nailed two of his four-three pointers and Nikola Vucevic followed with an insurance three ball handing the Bucks only their second home loss in 11 games. The Bulls went 18 of 42 beyond the arc for 42%. They closed out the game on a 12-4 run as DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 36 points. He’d also handed out eight of the Bulls 30 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36-11-7 for the Bucks.

Goran Dragic missed the game with a left cervical stinger. His status for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder is unclear.

NEXT: At Oklahoma City Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 125, Dallas 112. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 68 points.

Denver 131, Oklahoma City 126 OT. A big night for three Nuggets : Nikola Jokic had 39 points. Aaron Gordon added 30. Bruce Brown recorded a triple-double.

Detroit 125, Utah 116. Back to back road wins for the resurgent Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points for Detroit.

Miami 113, Washington 105. Kyle Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half. Miami ended a four game slide.

Cleveland 114, Portland 96. Donovan Mitchell scored 34 as the Cavs went 4-0 on their home stand.

New Orleans 129, San Antonio 110. Zion Williamson scored a season high 32 points as the Pelicans handed the Spurs their sixth straight loss.

Minnesota 115, Indiana 101. Karl-Anthony Towns scored nine straight third quarter points as the T-Wolves snapped Indiana’s five game winning streak.

Brooklyn 112, Toronto 98. Kyrie Irving scored 29 points beating the short-handed Raps who dressed only 10 players.

Charlotte 107, Philadelphia 101. The 76ers once again played without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

Atlanta 115, Sacramento 106. The Hawks ended the Kings seven game win streak.

Golden State 124, Los Angeles Clippers 107. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain sidelined with injuries. No timetable for their return.