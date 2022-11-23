Chuck Checks In – 11/23/2022

GAME NIGHT FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls (7-10, 2-5 on the road) at Bucks: (12-4, 9-1 at home). 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Bucks G. Antetokounmpo: 30 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Bucks: G. Antetokounmpo: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine each with 4 per. Bucks: Holiday: 7 per

CCI PREVIEW: It’s the start of a daunting six game road trip as the Bulls set their sights on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging a career high 30 points per game.

Zach LaVine buried five-three pointers against Boston and the Bulls will need more of that tonight against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. Patrick Williams scored a season high 17 points against Boston and will need to bring that same consistency tonight on both ends. The Bucks Surrender just 10 points per game as opponents are shooting just 44% from the field.

Brook Lopez is playing at an All Star level leading the NBA in blocks per game at nearly three per contest. Tonight’s Matchup of the “bigs” featuring Lopez and the Bulls Nikola Vucevic will be intriguing. Vucevic is one of four players in the NBA tied for the most double-double games on the season with 10.

The Bucks beat the Bulls in the opening round of the Playoffs in five games and have won 18 of the last 19 games between the two teams in regular season and playoff ball.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Sacramento 113, Memphis 109. The Kings are doing some serious hoopin’. Make it seven straight wins. De’Aaron Fox with an impressive 32-8-6 game. And Morant scored 34 points, 19 in the fourth quarter but missed a critical free throw with seconds left.

Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106. Without the injured James Harden and Joel Embiid, the Sixers got 24 points from Tobias Harris to go over the .500 mark. Kyrie Irving had 23 for the Nets. Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to the Nets and had a line of 11-7-11.

Detroit 110, Denver 108. The 4-15 Pistons snapped a seven game losing streak.

Phoenix 115, Los Angeles Lakers 105. LeBron James missed his fifth straight game with a left adductor strain.