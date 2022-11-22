Chuck Checks In – 11/22/2022

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 121, Boston 107. (Bulls 7-10, 5-5 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28 pts. Boston: Tatum: 28 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Boston: Tatum: 11

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Boston: Smart: 8

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Andre Drummond had 10 rebounds in the 1st half vs. BOS, marking the 281st time he has recorded 10+ rebounds in a half throughout his career. He has the most halves with double-digit rebounds in the NBA since 2010 and the 2nd-most since 2000 (D. Howard – 298). Drummond finished with 12 rebounds in 13 minutes.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls ended a four game losing streak while snapping Boston’s nine game winning streak. The Bulls “bigs” Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond combined for 25 of the Bulls 51 boards. Vucevic recorded his 10th double-double game on the season, tied with Bobby Portis for most in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan poured in a team high 28 points. They made all three of his three point attempts. Zach LaVine bounced back from a tough shooting night against the Magic with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Patrick Williams drained three-three pointers and scored 17 as the Bulls registered six double figure scorers.

During Boston’s nine game win streak the Celtics were averaging 123 points per game. The Bulls held Boston to 16 under that average and 43% shooting.

NEXT: At Milwaukee Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 114, Atlanta 102. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined for 55 points.

Milwaukee 119, Portland 111. The Bucks improved to 9-1 at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points

New York 129, Oklahoma City 119. Jalen Brunson scored a season high 34 points.

New Orleans 128, Golden State 83. Brandon Ingram scored a season high 34 points. The Warriors were missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The Pelicans led by as many as 45 points.

Minnesota 105, Miami 101. The T-Wolves won their fourth straight. The Heat have lost four in a row. The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.

Indiana 123, Orlando 102. The Pacers beat the Magic for the second time in three days as Rookie Sensation Bennedict Mathurin had 22 points and five rebounds for the 10-6 Pacers.

Los Angeles Clippers 121, Utah 114. Norman Powell scored 30 for the Clippers.