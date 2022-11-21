Chuck Checks In – 11/21/2022

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Boston (13-3, 7-2 on the road) at Bulls: (6-10, 4-5 at home). 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 p.m.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Boston: Tatum: 30 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Boston: 8 per

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 4 per. Boston: Smart: 7 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The hottest team in the NBA, Sporting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on a Bulls team Desperate to get things turned around before departing on a six game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls gut wrenching Friday home loss to the Magic should be enough to fuel the fire Tonight as the Bulls need to play a full 48 minutes against a Celtics team that is putting it all together on both sides of the floor. During their nine game win streak the Celtics are averaging 123 points per game, allowing 111. You do the math- it’s pretty impressive.

Jayson Tatum is sixth in scoring at 30 points per game and is in the early discussion for MVP.

I expect Zach LaVine to assert himself from the opening tip and make a statement after struggling against the Magic. LaVine will need a huge game tonight. The Bulls beat Boston at the United Center October 24, 120-102 catching the Celtics in the third game in four nights. Boston led by as many as 19 before the Bulls stormed from behind and won convincingly. The Bulls played the Celtics tough on the road November 4 before losing 123-119. DeMar DeRozan went off for 46 points including 20-22 from the foul line.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 113, Miami 87. The Cavs handed the Heat their sixth straight road loss.

Denver 98, Dallas 97. The Nuggets once again played without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Washington 106, Charlotte 102. The Wizards have won six of seven but Bradley Beal sustained a thigh injury and will be re-evaluated today.

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115. Kyrie Irving returned from an eight game suspension, scoring 14 points. The Grizzlies played without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson.

Sacramento 137, Detroit 129. The Kings have won six straight. The Pistons fell to 3-15.

Golden State 127, Houston 120. Klay Thompson scored a season high 41 points as the Warriors won for the first time on the road.

Phoenix 116, New York 95. Cam Payne had 21 points for the Suns. Derrick Rose suffered a toe injury in the first half and did not return.

Los Angeles Lakers 123, San Antonio 92. The Lakers have won three straight. Spurs Coach Greg Popovich missed the game with an illness.