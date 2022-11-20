Chuck Checks In – 11/19/2022

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Orlando 108, Bulls 107. (Bulls: 6-10, 4-5 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 41 pts. Orlando: Carter: 21pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Orlando Bol: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Orlando: Suggs and Wagner each with 8.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (41 pts) recorded his 18th game of at least 35 points and five rebounds while with Chicago. DeRozan Ranks 4th all-time in team history in total games with 35 pts/5 rebs, trailing only Michael Jordan (233), Bob Love (34) and Zach LaVine (21).

CCI RECAP: A heartbreaking loss for the Bulls as Orlando picked up its first road win of the season handing the Bulls their fourth straight loss and sixth in their last seven.

The Bulls trailed by as many as 19 in the third quarter only to see DeRozan and Javonte Green trigger a remarkable comeback. With the Bulls leading 107-105, Nikola Vucevic shot 91% from the line on the season, missed two free throws. Jalen Suggs then drove up court and buried a go-ahead right wing three pointer. DeMar DeRozan’s Desperation mid court shot as time expired was off the mark as the Bulls now prepare for the red hot Celtics Monday night.

DeRozan scored 41 points. Vucevic recorded his ninth double-double game on the season with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Head Coach Billy Donovan subbed out Zach LaVine (1-14, 0-5 three’s) with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Coby White saw his first action in three weeks after sustaining a quad injury playing four minutes.

Orlando registered three 20 point scorers led by Wendell Carter Jr. with 21. Bol Bol had a 15-10 game.

NEXT: Home with Boston Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 117, New Orleans 109. The Celtics have won nine straight and own the best record in basketball at 13-3.

Philadelphia 110, Milwaukee 102. In a battle of MVP candidates, Philly’s Joel Embiid posted 32-11-8 numbers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 14 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey suffered an ankle injury before Halftime and did not return. He’s scheduled for an MRI today.

Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 110. And Morant left late with an ankle injury.

Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122. 2OT. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell combined for 75 points as the Cavs ended a five game losing streak. The slumping Hornets fell to 4-13.

Indiana 99, Houston 91. Jalen Smith had a career high 18 rebounds for the Pacers.

Washington 107, Miami 106. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points and grabbed a season high 17 rebounds. The Heat fell to 7-9.

Dallas 127, Denver 99. Luka Doncic picked up his 50th career triple-double (33-12-11) as the Mavs beat the short-handed Nuggets who played without three starters: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Utah 134, Phoenix 133. Lauri Markkanen scored a career high 38 points as the Jazz won their Western Conference leading 11th game of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers 128, Detroit 121. Anthony Davis had another Monster game pouring in 38 points and grabbing 16 rebounds for the 4-10 Lakers. Detroit dropped to a league worst 3-14.

Golden State 111, New York 101. Stephen Curry had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.