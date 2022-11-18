Chuck Checks In – 11/18/2022

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Orlando (4-11, 0-6 on the road) at Bulls (6-9, 4-4 at home). 7PM

Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre:

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 24 ppg. Orlando: F. Wagner 18 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Orlando: Carter: 9 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 4.4 per. Orlando: Suggs: 5 per.

CCI PREVIEW: Something has to give for one of these two teams Tonight as the Bulls enter the contest having lost three straight and five of six; the Magic are winless on the road in their first six games of the 22-23 season.

The Bulls need to tighten up their defense as they’ve allowed an average of 121 points during their three game slide. Opponents are shooting 53% from the field and 41% from three point range during that span.

The Magic roster posts the fourth youngest roster in the NBA averaging close to 24 years of age. The face of the franchise is Palo Banchero who is averaging 23 points per game in his rookie campaign. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and will miss his fifth straight game tonight. He is just one of a handful of injured Orlando players. The Magic list five players out for tonight’s game. The good news for Orlando: Franz Wagner is an up and coming star. If Jalen Suggs can stay healthy, he too can be a core player as the Magic remain in a heavy rebuild. Bol Bol is coming off a career high 26 points in their Wednesday loss to Minnesota.

Coby White has been upgraded to “questionable” for tonight’s game. He missed the last eight with a quad injury. Patrick Williams is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112. The 8-6 Kings have won five straight. The slumping Spurs have lost nine of 10.

Los Angeles Clippers 96, Detroit 91. Kawhi Leonard returned after missing the previous 12 games. They finished with 6-5-4.

Brooklyn 109, Portland 107. Royce O’ Neale’s tip-in with less than one second left propelled the Nets to a hard-fought road win. O’Neale finished with a triple-double of 11-11-10. Ben Simmons scored a season high 15 points.