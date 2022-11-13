Chuck Checks In – 11.13.22

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Denver (8-4, 4-4 on the road) at Bulls: (6-7, 4-3 at home). 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 24 ppg. Nuggets: Jokic: 21 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per game. Nuggets: Jokic: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 4 per game. Nuggets: Jokic: 8 per.

CCI PREVIEW: After a much needed three day break the Bulls return to the United Center for their final game of a three game home stand taking on back to back MVP recipient Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Coby White will miss his seventh straight game with a left quad contusion.

A red flag of late for the Bulls has been turnovers. The Bulls are averaging 18 over the past five games.

From Stats Muse: Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per 100 possessions when Nikola Jokic is on the court. Outscored by 17.3 points when he’s off.

That 29.9 net difference is the biggest by any player this season.

Denver had their four game win streak snapped Friday as the Celtics beat the Nuggets for 131 points. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith will miss tonight’s game, this is an opportunity for the Bulls bench to take advantage of a thin Denver backcourt.

The Nuggets average 116 points per game.and a league high shooting percentage of 49.7%. Denver is also #1 in the Association knocking down. Three pointers at 41.9% The Nuggets also distribute the rock, ranking third in the NBA in assists at nearly 29 per game. Denver however allows 115 points a game and teams shoot nearly 50% against them, fourth highest in the NBA.

I’m expecting a high scoring game tonight.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 117, Detroit 108. Jayson Tatum scored 43 points. The Celtics have won six straight. The Pistons dropped to 3-11.

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109. Joel Embiid scored a season high 42 points.

Indiana 118, Toronto 104. The Pacers outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the final 14 minutes.

Miami 132, Charlotte 115. Max Strus scored 31 points. The Hornets have lost eight straight.

Dallas 117, Portland 112. Luka Doncic posted a triple-double of 42-13-10.

New Orleans 119, Houston 106. The Rockets are 2-11.

Brooklyn 110, Los Angeles Clippers 95. The Nets improved to 4-1 since Kyrie Irving was suspended.

Washington 121, Utah 112. Kristaps Porzingis scored 31 points. Kyle Kuzma posted impressive numbers of 23-8-6. The Wizards have won three straight.