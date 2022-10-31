Chuck Checks In – 10.31.22

The Bulls depart Monday for New York as they begin three games in four nights against the Nets, Hornets and Celtics respectively.

The Bulls have been plagued with slow starts in their losses to the Spurs and 76ers. Opponents have jumped on the Bulls with efficient three point shooting. The Bulls have shown heart by managing to erase large deficits but unfortunately came up short in both games.

Nikola Vucevic is off to a fabulous start averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds. Vucevic drained five-three pointers in Saturday’s loss to the 76ers. His rebounding totals are impressive as he collected 19 in his last performance.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 121, Denver 110.The Lakers get in the win column for the first time this season.

Cleveland 121, New York 108. Donovan Mitchell continues to hoop scoring 38 points and adding a career high 2 assists. The Cavs are 5-1.

Detroit 128, Golden State 114. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham was sensational, nearly pulling off a triple-double finishing with a 23-10-9 game. The Warriors are 3-4.

Boston 112, Washington 94. Jayson Tatum, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 points. The Celtics held the Wizards to 21% shooting from three point distance

New Orleans 112, Los Angeles Clippers 91. Zion Williamson returned after missing two games with a hip injury scoring 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Clippers dropped their fourth in a row without Kawhi Leonard.

Phoenix 124, Houston 109. Devin Booker celebrated his 26th birthday scoring 30 points against the 1-6 Rockets.

Dallas 114, Orlando 105. Luka Doncic scored a season high 44 points. The Magic went 1-6.