Chuck Checks In – 10.28.22

GAME NIGHT FROM SAN ANTONIO . Bulls (3-2, 1-1 on the road) at Spurs (3-2, 0-1 at home) Radio : 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 7:15 TV : NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7:30 LEADING SCORERS : Bulls: DeRozan: 24 ppg. Spurs: Johnson: 21 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS : Bulls: Vucevic: 13 per . Spurs: Poeltl: 10 per. LEADING ASSISTS : Bulls: DeRozan : 5 per. Spurs: Poeltl and Primo each 4.5 per

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls take on the Rebuilding Spurs in the first of a back to back this weekend as they host the 76ers Tomorrow night in Chicago. The Spurs rebuild is definitely on as the off season produced a blockbuster deal shipping Talented guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for a boatload of future draft picks. Keldon Johnson is a key core player as the Spurs move forward in the process. Johnson is averaging a team high 21 ppg. Jakob Poeltl is having a solid season averaging career Highs in points (14) and rebounds (10).