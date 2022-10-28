Chuck Checks In – 10.28.22
GAME NIGHT FROM SAN ANTONIO. Bulls (3-2, 1-1 on the road) at Spurs (3-2, 0-1 at home)
Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 7:15
TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7:30
LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 24 ppg. Spurs: Johnson: 21 ppg.
LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13 per . Spurs: Poeltl: 10 per.
LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan : 5 per. Spurs: Poeltl and Primo each 4.5 per
CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls take on the Rebuilding Spurs in the first of a back to back this weekend as they host the 76ers Tomorrow night in Chicago. The Spurs rebuild is definitely on as the off season produced a blockbuster deal shipping Talented guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for a boatload of future draft picks. Keldon Johnson is a key core player as the Spurs move forward in the process. Johnson is averaging a team high 21 ppg. Jakob Poeltl is having a solid season averaging career Highs in points (14) and rebounds (10).
DeMar DeRozan who spent three seasons with the Spurs, is seven points shy of 20-thousand career points.
- Lonzo Ball: Out (knee).
- Zach LaVine: Questionable (knee).
CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES
- Dallas 129, Brooklyn 125 OT. Luka Doncic exploded for 41 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. The Nets fell to 1-4, their worst five game start since 2015.
- Oklahoma City 118, Los Angeles Clippers 110. The Thunder beat LAC for the second time in three days.
- Golden State 123, Miami 110. Stephen Curry did it all with a 33-7-9 game.
- Memphis 125, Sacramento 110. The Kings remain winless at 0-4. The Grizzlies improved to 4-1. Desmond Bane scored 31 points, nailing six three pointers.
- Portland’s Damian Lillard has a right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: [email protected] Twitter: @ctsbulls. Instagram: swirsk_bulls. Facebook: Chuck Swirsky All Bulls. 365. 24-7.
Always a pleasure.