Chuck Checks In – 10.27.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 124, Indiana 109. (Bulls: 3-2, 2-1 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28pts. Indiana: Hield: 24pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 13. Indiana: Smith: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dosunmu: 7. Indiana: Haliburton: 11

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 76 first half points shooting 59%. The 76 points in the first half marked the most points scored in any first half by the Bulls since Apr. 14, 2008 (81 points in 1H vs. MIL).

CCI RECAP: The Bulls led by as many as 24 points in the first half only to see the Pacers Storm back cutting the Bulls lead to four late in the third quarter before the Bulls pulled away. The Bulls drilled 16 three pointers with Zach LaVine draining six, as LaVine finished with a game high 28 points. b tossed in 17 points and is seven points shy of the 20-thousand career mark. The Bulls bench was solid as Andre Drummond grabbed 13 rebounds in 17 minutes. Reserve Goran Dragic added 13 points.

The Bulls dished out a season high 34 assists. The Bulls bench scored 43 points.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Denver 110, Los Angeles Lakers 99. The Lakers dropped to 0-4. Nikola Jokic almost had a triple double finishing with an impressive 31-13-9 game.

Miami 119, Portland 98. The Heat handed the Trailblazers their first loss of the season. Damian Lillard sustained a right calf strain in the third quarter and did not return.

Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99. The Bucks went to 3-0 as the Nets dropped three of their first four. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Cleveland 103, Orlando 92. The Magic started the season winless in five games as Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and had 16 rebounds.

New York 134, Charlotte 134 OT. Jalen Brunson scored 27 points as the Knicks improved to 3-1 with all three wins coming at home. Brunson also had seven rebounds and 13 assists.

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109. Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 13 assists. The 76ers have lost four of five.

Atlanta 118, Detroit 113. Trae Young scored 35 points. The Pistons have lost four straight after winning their opener.

Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122. Anthony Edwards torrid scoring continued pumping in 34 points. Minnesota knocked down a season high 20-3 pointers.

Utah 109, Houston 101. The Rebuilding Jazz have won four out of five. The Rockets have lost four of five. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz.