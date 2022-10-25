Chuck Checks In – 10.25.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120, Boston 102. ( Bulls 2-2, 1-1 at home). Boston (3-1, 1-2 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25pts. Boston: Tatum: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23. Boston: Tatum: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Boston: Smart: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls held Boston to 24% shooting in the second quarter.

CCI RECAP: After trailing by as many as 19 points in the opening quarter the Bulls stormed back out scoring Boston 35-15 in the second quarter and never looked back. Nikola Vucevic, celebrating his 32nd birthday had a monster game of 18 points and 23 rebounds. The Bulls out-boarded Boston 60-44 as Veteran Andre Drummond contributed 10 rebounds in 15 minutes.

Come on Dosunmu was superb, draining four-three pointers making nine of 10 field goals for 22 points. DeMar DeRozan added a team high 25 points.

The Bulls defense was outstanding the last three quarters as they tightened up their perimeter defense. After losing to Cleveland Saturday in the Bulls home opener, it was a great bounce back win over the defending Eastern Conference champions.

NEXT: Home with Indiana Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points but it wasn’t enough for the 1-2 Nets.

Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106. The 76ers are in the win column for the first time this season after draining 19 three pointers.

Toronto 98, Miami 90. The Heat’s four game opening home stand is in the books going 1-3.

New York 115, Orlando 102. Julius Randle scored 25 points as the Magic fell to 0-4.

Portland 135, Denver 110. The Trailblazers began the season 4-0 for the first time since 1999.

Houston 114, Utah 108. The Rockets win for the first time this season, handing the Jazz their first loss.

San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106. The surprising Spurs in a major rebuild have won three of their first four games. San Antonio led by as many as 35 points.